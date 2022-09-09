Watch Now: Prep Football: Menomonie holds off Chippewa Falls for second straight win

The Menomonie football team learned some tough lessons in its first two games.

And the Mustangs believe their a better team for it.

Menomonie won its second game in a row Friday, holding off a late Chippewa Falls rally for a 20-13 victory at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

Steele Schaefer ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns and as a team the Mustangs racked up 219 yards on the ground as Menomonie controlled the clock for much of the game, but had to sweat out the final few minutes as the Cardinals closed within one score late.

“We didn’t have a ton of huge plays but our kids kept believing and we were able to get four, five (and) six-yard runs and maybe bust out a nine-yard run too and we didn’t have a ton of negative yardage plays which is huge offensively," Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said.

Schaefer scored on runs of two and three yards in the second quarter to help the Mustangs take a 14-0 lead into halftime. The junior running back added a 41-yard scoring scamper late in the third quarter to push the advantage to 20-0. The Cardinals made things interesting in the fourth, getting on the scoreboard with a 6-yard scoring run by Dawson Goodman with 10:59 remaining before closing to one score when Mason Howard weaved through the defense for a 31-yard touchdown reception from Mason Von Haden with 1:15 to go.

Chippewa Falls (2-2, 0-2) was called for a penalty on the onside kick attempt which the Cardinals recovered and the Mustangs (2-2, 2-0) took over and ran out the final bit of clock to seal the win.

“I don’t like how we played the second half," Sinz said. "We were up 20-0, I didn’t like how we finished the game but they’re good, they’re well coached, they have playmakers on offense and we gave up a couple big plays that we’ll definitely have to fix.”

Menomonie limited the Cardinals to 81 rushing yards on 21 attempts while Von Haden completed 11 of 13 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

“It’s a game of emotion and if you’re emotionless and the other team has a ton of emotion you’re going to get spanked. That’s really what happened in the first half," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. "We got off the bus lackadaisical. That’s the story of the first half and second half they came out with a different mindset.”

Menomonie started the game with 27 of the first 30 plays from scrimmage. Jackson Gugel snagged an interception to end Menomonie's first drive but after a three-and-out the Mustangs moved down the field and found the end zone for the first time when Steele Schaefer scored the first of his three touchdown runs, a 2-yarder to stake the Mustangs to a 7-0 with 8:50 left in the first half.

Overall Menomonie controlled the ball for all but 1:06 of the first 15:10 of the game. Jack Drout added 98 yards on 22 totes in the win.

“It was a disjointed game," Raykovich said. "We had three offensive plays in the first quarter and it’s a chess game. We didn’t have enough opportunities in that first quarter to figure out what their defense was doing and we finally did and we moved the ball. But with Menomonie’s offense – which is very similar to ours – we just couldn’t get them off the field.”

Chippewa's second drive was promising as the Cardinals moved down to the Menomonie 30 before three penalties — including one wiping out a converted third and long pass from Mason Von Haden to Grady Fredrick — put the team in a third and 21 where Charlie Morning intercepted Von Haden and returned the pick to the Chippewa 33-yard line. A 20-yard halfback pass from Drout to Brody Thornton on fourth and three at the Chippewa Falls 26 put the Mustangs at the five and two plays later Schaefer plowed in from three yards out to double the lead to 14-0 with 20 seconds left in the half.

Menomonie pushed the lead to three scores late in the third with a 7-play, 73-yard drive entirely on the ground ending when Schaefer broke free for a 41-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 20-0 with 28 seconds left in the third.

The Chippewa Falls offense found the end zone for the first time early in the fourth as a 34-yard pass from Von Haden to Howard and two Mayson Tester runs pushed the Cards to the Menomonie 6 where Dawson Goodman ran in for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 20-7 with 10:59 to go. A long Menomonie drive moved the ball deep into Chippewa Falls and territory and cut seven minutes off the clock before the Cardinal defense forced a turnover on downs with 3:53 to go. The Mustangs got the ball back immediately on the next play when Brady Goodman picked off Von Haden. The Chippewa Falls defense came up with one more stop to give the offense the ball with 2:01 to go. Four consecutive passes from Von Haden to Jackson LeMay covered 34 total yards before Howard's score as the senior took a bubble screen and cut inside before reversing course back to the outside and beat the Mustang defenders to the edge on his way to the end zone.

Menomonie started the season 0-2 with nonconference losses to Rice Lake and Onalaska. Both the Warriors and Hilltoppers improved to 4-0 with lopsided wins on Friday night and Sinz felt playing teams of that caliber would help out and the long run.

“We told our kids not that we should have won those games, but we could have if a couple bounces go different (or) we take care of a couple plays here and there," Sinz said. "We just kept telling the kids we played two tough teams and it’ll make us better in the long run and it did. Once you get high school kids to believe, anything is possible.”

Menomonie is even with River Falls at the top of the Big Rivers standings after two weeks at 2-0 following the Wildcats' 27-14 win over Hudson. The Mustangs hit the road to play at the aforementioned Raiders on Friday.