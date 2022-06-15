Watch Now: Senior Legion Baseball: Five-run fifth, sixth innings spark Chippewa Falls Post 77 past Menomonie Post 32

Zack Slowiak has seen steady progress in his first season being associated with Menomonie baseball.

But there's still work to do.

The Menomonie Post 32 senior legion baseball team took a 5-4 lead into the fifth inning before back-to-back five-run innings lifted Chippewa Falls Post 77 to a 14-5 win on Tuesday evening at Wakanda Park.

“It was a tale of two games," Slowiak said. "I thought we played really, really well. We’ve been playing good baseball since realistically since the first time we played Chippewa here (in the spring season). We’ve been playing really, really good baseball and I’ve been really impressed with that. Today was a lot of really free bases and things that aren’t the way we should play and that comes back to bite you.”

Chippewa Falls Post 77 (2-3) batted around in both innings, sending a total of 21 batters to the plate and had 15 total hits for the game.

Menomonie Post 32 (1-2) trailed 2-0 early, but scored twice in the first inning and three times in the third to grab a 5-3 lead. Jack Drout tied the game in the first with his two-out, two-run single to score Isaiah Birt and Kahne Johnson. Owen Welch plated a run on an RBI double in the third before Kahne Johnson had a run-scoring double of his own. Chippewa Falls scored once in the fourth inning before taking the lead for good with big efforts in the fifth and sixth innings.

Avery Kaanta had three hits for Post 77 while Dawson Goodman, Brendan Bresina, Grady Fredrick, Ben Westaby and Mayson Tester had two hits each. Fredrick also threw three innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory on the mound.

“I think throughout the game our approaches to the plate got better," Chippewa Falls Post 77 coach Jordan Steinmetz said. "We started swinging at better pitches, starting being on time with the baseball and started driving the ball around the ballpark.”

Drout had two of Menomonie's six hits with Birt, Welch, Johnson and Parker Verdon each registering one hit.

“The good thing is these guys are super, super coachable," Slowiak said. "For the most part we’re very good at playing like a team and when that happens we have a bunch of guys that want to spend time together, come and play these games together and hang out.”

Slowiak said the team has scored at least five runs in each of its first three games of the summer. Menomonie lost to New Richmond and defeated River Falls prior to Tuesday's game. The team brings a young roster from the spring season — Slowiak's first as head coach — where the team improved as the season went on, battling Eau Claire Memorial to a 4-2 defeat in the Division 1 regionals.

The improvement in the spring has carried through into the summer as Slowiak said his team has started to trust themselves and their processes as they begin to see more success.

“Not much of it is me to be honest. A lot of it is them," Slowiak said. "They’re kids that (are) very good athletes, very good kids, very coachable kids. They know what’s going on. They watch baseball, they learn and with the athletes we have it’s them getting reps and them getting games and seeing live pitching and them learning from past mistakes. We call it ‘embracing the suck’. They learn from the mistakes they made and they embrace it and they’re like I’m never going to make that mistake again and for the most part that’s been really good.”

