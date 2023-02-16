The Heartstrings Quartet from the Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society traveled throughout Chippewa Valley Area on Tuesday, February 14 to deliver love messages to several Sweethearts on Valentines Day.

Singing Valentines is an annual event that the Barbershoppers sponsor to help support the Dunn County Chapter.

The Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society is a non-profit community service organization that supports vocal music education and programs in area schools.

On April 22, the Barbershoppers will present their 52nd Annual Harmony Show “Strike Up The Band ” at the Colfax High School. For more information, go to www.dcbarbershop.org, follow on Facebook: Dunn County Barbershoppers or call (715) 962-3038.