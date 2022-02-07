Spring-ly respite: PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo this weekend

As winter settles over Wisconsin, the 29th-annual PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo brings a bit of spring-like warmth to the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Feb. 11-13. Event hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

PBS Wisconsin hosts the community educational event and fundraiser in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Horticulture Division of Extension. All proceeds support PBS Wisconsin’s quality programming, educational initiatives and events that serve to enrich the Wisconsin community. Advance discounted tickets are available now at wigardenexpo.com.

This year’s event features the newest innovations in gardening and landscaping — with information and advice spread among lush green plants, colorful flowers, vibrant designs of spring, and delicious bounties from home gardens and Wisconsin farms.

Garden & Landscape Expo will be a masked event. All attendees are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Thank you for your cooperation with this important safety requirement.

Anyone who is feeling unwell or showing any symptoms of illness should not attend Garden & Landscape Expo. Anyone who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, has recently had direct contact with an individual diagnosed with or suspected to have COVID-19, or is displaying symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19 should not attend Garden & Landscape Expo. We will continuously monitor for updates from health officials.

Visitors are invited to explore the seventh-annual Garden & Landscape Expo Farmers Market in the Exhibition Hall Atrium 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. The Farmers Market features farmers, food artisans and local food retailers. Products available at the market include pickles and preserves, artisan cheeses, chocolate, hot sauces, farm fresh eggs, dry-aged angus beef and heritage pork.

Highlights from this year’s event include:

More than 100 exhibitor booths selling seeds, plants, landscaping services, books, tools, lawn equipment and other exciting merchandise for gardens and yards of all sizes.

More than 150 free educational seminars and demonstrations on topics such as flowering houseplants, gardening for aging and disability, building community with plants important to Midwestern Indigenous culture, gardener-focused fitness, monarch butterfly restoration, edible perennials, food preservation, growing garlic in Wisconsin, foraging and much more.

Attendees can meet and greet with the stars of PBS Wisconsin! Come by the PBS Wisconsin booth to meet the hosts of your favorite PBS Wisconsin programs! Inga Witscher, host of PBS Wisconsin’s Around the Farm Table, Ben Futa, host of Let’s Grow Stuff, and Cassy Veith, host of Quick Fit With Cassy, will be at the PBS Wisconsin booth throughout the weekend to greet visitors. Come by and say hello!

Garden Bistro—Open Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located in the Atrium, the Garden Bistro will serve farm-to-table fare throughout the weekend, including salads, sandwiches and soups.

Botanical Quilt Exhibit—All day Friday through Sunday in the Exhibition Hall. Each year, PBS Wisconsin’s Great Wisconsin Quilt Show hosts a themed challenge. The quilts in this exhibit all incorporate a botanical theme (anything plant-related – e.g., garden, nature, floral, etc.). Enjoy a glimpse of spring splendor that’s sure to inspire your garden!

Let’s Grow Stuff T-Shirts and Totes—Display your love of gardening and PBS Wisconsin with a Let’s Grow Stuff T-shirt and tote bag. They are the show’s best fashion bargain at just $12 for T-shirts and $16 for tote bags! Get yours at the PBS Wisconsin booth. Proceeds support PBS Wisconsin.

The Garden & Landscape Expo Photography Contest brings another form of art, imagery and perspective to the event. See stunning work from Wisconsin amateur photographers capturing the natural beauty of the state. Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite photograph for the Viewers’ Choice Award, which will be announced at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Gardening Through the Years Standard Flower Show—All day Friday through Sunday in Exhibition Hall. Presented by Madison District Garden Clubs, this year’s Standard Flower Show, titled Gardening Through the Years, reflects floral design and gardening trends since the Colonial Era. Along with floral designs from traditional to modern, garden club members will display their talents in horticulture and botanical arts including wreaths and collages. National Garden Clubs judges will evaluate exhibits and viewers are welcome to vote for their favorite each day of Garden & Landscape Expo.

Floral Design Challenge—Saturday 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. on Demo Stage A. Based on the popular TV show Chopped, four Standard Flower Show judges will each simultaneously create a floral design without knowing what is in their “basket.” Designers will describe their inspiration and the audience will pick their favorite.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Horticulture Division of Extension experts will be available to offer insight, plant identification and tips to gardeners and amateur landscapers of all levels.

Nonprofit organizations specializing in various plant species, rain gardens, rock gardens, conservation efforts and more will have booths to share their information.

An exciting Garden & Landscape Expo raffle for prizes including landscape packages, equipment, decorations, tools and more. Raffle ticket proceeds support PBS Wisconsin.

Single-day tickets for Garden & Landscape Expo cost $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Two-day passes are available for $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Three-day passes are available for $16 in advance and $18 at the door.

Advance ticket vendor outlets are located conveniently around the state at various supporting businesses. A complete list is available at wigardenexpo.com. Visitors also can purchase advance tickets on the website through Feb. 7. There is an additional charge for parking at the Alliant Energy Center.

Special thanks to our event sponsors, International Crane Foundation and Willy Street Co-op.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0