State probes officer-involved incident in Dunn County; officers were pursuing suspect in home invasion

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into an officer-involved critical incident Saturday night in Dunn County.

At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the UW-Stout Police Department responded to the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road for a complaint of an older white male breaking into an apartment, threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm.

The suspect stole the homeowner’s vehicle and was eventually stopped by law enforcement, police said. During the traffic stop, law enforcement officers from the Menomonie Police Department and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office discharged their weapons, striking the driver of the vehicle. First aid was rendered, but the subject died at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved deputy from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the officers from the Menomonie Police Department were placed on administrative assignment.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer-involved critical incident. The Menomonie Police Department will fully cooperate with the investigation. The Menomonie Police Department is leading the investigation into the home invasion.

The Menomonie Police Department said they will release more details about the home invasion as the investigation progresses.

The Menomonie Police Department, in its news release, thanked the Menomonie Fire Department, UW-Stout Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Colfax Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol for their assistance.

