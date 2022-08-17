 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stepping Stones of Dunn County to host free concert

MENOMONIE — Come Sept. 17, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire graduate Willy Porter from Mequon will return to the Chippewa Valley to perform at Stepping Stones’ second annual The bEAT Concert.

Porter, joined by his quartet of Dave Adler, Eric Madunic and Dave Schoepke, will bring a sound that is “a blend of grit, soul & space that moves seamlessly from folk and bluesy Americana to alt and progressive rock.”

Porter caught the attention of many in the Chippewa Valley with his debut concert at the State Theater in February 2016. A largely self-taught musician, Porter began treating audiences to his brand of guitar playing and wry storytelling in the late ’80s while living in Madison, Wisconsin. In 1994, Porter released the album Dog-Eared Dream, with his successful single Angry Words. The single led to opening acts for Tori Amos, Rickie Lee Jones and The Cranberries.

This free concert event, The bEAT, is a celebration of the great work Stepping Stones does throughout Dunn County, along with thanking the community and volunteers for their continued support. Stepping Stones, located in Menomonie, strengthens the Dunn County community by providing food, shelter and support through their local and pop-up food pantries, two homeless shelters, and community connections program.

Along with music, food trucks and beverages (alcohol & non-alcoholic) will be available for purchase. The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Wilson Park in Menomonie from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about the event, find The bEAT concert event on Facebook or visit Stepping Stones’ website, www.steppingstonesdc.org.

