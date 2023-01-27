 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stepping Stones to break ground on new emergency shelter

  • 0

Menomonie -- Ground breaking will be held for a new emergency shelter for those in need in our community on Thursday, February 9 starting at 2:30 pm at Stepping Stones of Dunn County.

The emergency shelter will provide a safe and secure place for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness. It will have 20 beds and will offer a range of services, including meals, case management, and assistance with finding permanent housing.

This project is the result of a $1.4 million grant from the State of Wisconsin and a collaborative effort between the City of Menomonie and Stepping Stones, as well the support of our community and partners.

"We believe that this new emergency shelter will have a significant impact on addressing homelessness in our area," wrote Dana Neil of Stepping Stones of Dunn County.

