Stepping Stones to break ground on new emergency shelter

Menomonie -- Ground breaking will be held for a new emergency shelter for those in need in our community on Thursday, February 9 starting at 2:30 pm at Stepping Stones of Dunn County.

The emergency shelter will provide a safe and secure place for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness. It will have 20 beds and will offer a range of services, including meals, case management, and assistance with finding permanent housing.

This project is the result of a $1.4 million grant from the State of Wisconsin and a collaborative effort between the City of Menomonie and Stepping Stones, as well the support of our community and partners.

"We believe that this new emergency shelter will have a significant impact on addressing homelessness in our area," wrote Dana Neil of Stepping Stones of Dunn County.

