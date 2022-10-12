Stout University Foundation’s record $1.2 million in scholarships help more than 500 students

MENOMONIE — Since its inception 60 years ago, Stout University Foundation has focused on helping students succeed.
This fall, the Foundation awarded 531 students with scholarships totaling $1.2 million. Both numbers are records for the university. Last year, a record $977,000 was awarded to 436 students.
“The charitable gifts made through the Stout University Foundation contribute valuable resources to our students and to our university in support of our polytechnic mission,” said Chancellor Katherine Frank.
“Scholarships provide the financial assistance that allows students to pursue their educational goals and to make a difference in their communities and careers after graduation,” she added.
Foundation scholarships have helped 11,318 students over the past six decades.
The nearly 22% increase in students supported this year is in part a reflection of 26 new scholarships created through the Foundation.
Generous support from donors of all types, including alumni, is greatly appreciated, said Tim Seichter, a 1984 graduate and chairman of the Foundation Board Scholarship Committee.
“I’m amazed at the generosity and dedication our scholarship donors have for this fine polytechnic university,” Seichter said. “Our donors see the quality in our students and the value in the education that Stout students receive as they contribute to industry and societal advancement. Our students are future leaders.”
The new scholarships are:
- Charlie and Gail Pinkepank Technology Education Endowed Scholarship
- Chris "Mr. Nap" Napierala Annual Scholarship
- CSTEMM 3M Scholarship
- Dianne J. Lindberg Hallongren and Dr. Eugene G. Hallongren Endowed Scholarship
- Dr. Regina M. and Dallas P. Olson Endowed Scholarship
- Greeks of the 1990's Giving Back Annual Scholarship
- Hampton Family Annual Scholarship
- Harry Watts Jr. and Janine Sevcik Watts, Ph.D. Endowed Scholarship
- Honoring Service Annual Scholarship Sponsored by Gamma Sigma
- Iluminado el Futuro Scholarship
- Isometric Plastic Engineering Annual Scholarship
- Jim and Lou Tiffany Welter Endowed Scholarship
- Joan E. Herwig, Ph.D. Early Childhood Education Endowed Scholarship
- John "Jed" Copham Memorial Scholarship
- Katherine and Brian Blankenburg Annual Scholarship
- Liz and Lou Klitzke Wellness Scholarship
- Malcolm and Josephine (Ryan) McLain Scholarship
- Norflex Plastics Engineering Scholarship
- One-Eyed Jack's Hotel Restaurant and Tourism Management Annual Scholarship
- Orvil and Dorothy Wilsey Engineering Endowed Scholarship
- Prevail Annual Scholarship
- Richard Johnson Memorial Scholarship
- Sarah Jean Kozar Annual Scholarship
- Stephen W. Burke Endowed Scholarship
- Tom and Kaye Mehring Technical Education Scholarship
- Warren C. Bowlus Scholarship
This year, students were recognized again in a prerecorded video message, which included a list of winners and messages from Frank; Seichter; donor and Foundation Board member Mary Van Hout, a 1974 graduate; and scholarship recipient Yohana Ohlrogge, a senior in rehabilitation services.
The Foundation plans to return to an in-person reception in 2023 for scholars and donors.
Student applications for 2023-24 scholarships open Monday, Oct. 17, and close Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Potential donors can learn online how to establish a scholarship. The Foundation is at the Louis Smith Tainter House, 320 S. Broadway St.