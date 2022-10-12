Stout University Foundation’s record $1.2 million in scholarships help more than 500 students

MENOMONIE — Since its inception 60 years ago, Stout University Foundation has focused on helping students succeed.

This fall, the Foundation awarded 531 students with scholarships totaling $1.2 million. Both numbers are records for the university. Last year, a record $977,000 was awarded to 436 students.

“The charitable gifts made through the Stout University Foundation contribute valuable resources to our students and to our university in support of our polytechnic mission,” said Chancellor Katherine Frank.

“Scholarships provide the financial assistance that allows students to pursue their educational goals and to make a difference in their communities and careers after graduation,” she added.

Foundation scholarships have helped 11,318 students over the past six decades.

The nearly 22% increase in students supported this year is in part a reflection of 26 new scholarships created through the Foundation.

Generous support from donors of all types, including alumni, is greatly appreciated, said Tim Seichter, a 1984 graduate and chairman of the Foundation Board Scholarship Committee.

“I’m amazed at the generosity and dedication our scholarship donors have for this fine polytechnic university,” Seichter said. “Our donors see the quality in our students and the value in the education that Stout students receive as they contribute to industry and societal advancement. Our students are future leaders.”

The new scholarships are:

Charlie and Gail Pinkepank Technology Education Endowed Scholarship

Chris "Mr. Nap" Napierala Annual Scholarship

CSTEMM 3M Scholarship

Dianne J. Lindberg Hallongren and Dr. Eugene G. Hallongren Endowed Scholarship

Dr. Regina M. and Dallas P. Olson Endowed Scholarship

Greeks of the 1990's Giving Back Annual Scholarship

Hampton Family Annual Scholarship

Harry Watts Jr. and Janine Sevcik Watts, Ph.D. Endowed Scholarship

Honoring Service Annual Scholarship Sponsored by Gamma Sigma

Iluminado el Futuro Scholarship

Isometric Plastic Engineering Annual Scholarship

Jim and Lou Tiffany Welter Endowed Scholarship

Joan E. Herwig, Ph.D. Early Childhood Education Endowed Scholarship

John "Jed" Copham Memorial Scholarship

Katherine and Brian Blankenburg Annual Scholarship

Liz and Lou Klitzke Wellness Scholarship

Malcolm and Josephine (Ryan) McLain Scholarship

Norflex Plastics Engineering Scholarship

One-Eyed Jack's Hotel Restaurant and Tourism Management Annual Scholarship

Orvil and Dorothy Wilsey Engineering Endowed Scholarship

Prevail Annual Scholarship

Richard Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Sarah Jean Kozar Annual Scholarship

Stephen W. Burke Endowed Scholarship

Tom and Kaye Mehring Technical Education Scholarship

Warren C. Bowlus Scholarship

This year, students were recognized again in a prerecorded video message, which included a list of winners and messages from Frank; Seichter; donor and Foundation Board member Mary Van Hout, a 1974 graduate; and scholarship recipient Yohana Ohlrogge, a senior in rehabilitation services.

The Foundation plans to return to an in-person reception in 2023 for scholars and donors.

Student applications for 2023-24 scholarships open Monday, Oct. 17, and close Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Potential donors can learn online how to establish a scholarship. The Foundation is at the Louis Smith Tainter House, 320 S. Broadway St.