TDS breaks ground on fiber-optic internet expansion in Menomonie

MADISON — TDS Telecommunications LLC has started building an all-fiber network across Menomonie to connect around 5,000 residential and business addresses to super-fast symmetrical internet speeds of up to 8G.

The project means a new service provider option for Menomonie and up to 10G dedicated connections for businesses, as well as TV and phone options for all customers over fiber.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to make this multi-million-dollar investment and bring a new, reliable internet option for residents and businesses,” says Drew Petersen, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs for TDS. “We’ve seen first-hand the difference fiber connections make to communities and residents, and we’re honored to be the ones to bring these high-quality connections to Menomonie.”

Construction kicked off in January and services will become available gradually as areas are finished. The build process includes laying underground fiber in neighborhoods and business parks and installing fiber-to-the-premise connections.

The company’s Menomonie fiber network will be its first in Dunn County, but it has multiple active projects in the Chippewa Valley. TDS’s high-speed network is now available to customers in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Onalaska while construction continues in all locations. The city of Altoona recently approved a memorandum of understanding on TDS’s expansion into that community. The Madison-based company also just announced plans to expand its fiber footprint in Tomah and surrounding communities.

Unlike other technologies, TDS’s fiber internet service offers equal upload and download speeds and multi-gig service options. Up to 8G is the highest speed available. TDS TV+, the company’s full-featured TV product, offers integration with popular streaming services, local and national networks, cloud DVR options and the ability to start shows over. TDS will also offer phone packages.

TDS has customers in 32 states and been doing business in the state for 54 years. The company is investing about half a billion dollars in Wisconsin to grow its fiber footprint and has become a major player in fiber-optic construction across the U.S.

TDS hires locally. Visit tdstelecom.com/careers to view career opportunities at TDS. Residents interested in learning about TDS fiber services can visit TDSFiber.com for more information.