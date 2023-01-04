The car that wouldn't sink

Since 1961 the Menomonie Lions Club has placed a Klunker on the ice of Lake Menomin as a fundraiser. Every year people guess what day the car will fall through the ice for cash prizes.

The money raised helps support projects of the club. These projects consist of the Menomonie Lions Club Game Park, Lion Ted Wiehe Nature Trail, scholarships for Dunn County High School Seniors, Easter Egg Hunt, Santa Call-in, Lions Spirit of Christmas, numerous shelters and disability swings in local parks, as well as Vision Screenings in local schools. They also support free camps for Wisconsin residents who are blind, hearing impaired, diabetic, epileptic, or cognitively disabled.

Last year the club used a racecar instead of the usual Klunker. But for the first time ever, the car didn't sink! Who knew racecars float? This year extreme efforts are being made to ensure this time the racecar sinks!

The Menomonie Lions Club is the local branch of Lions International which comprises over 48,000 clubs and over 1.4 million members worldwide. The main causes of Lions International are Hunger, Environment, Vision, Diabetes, and Childhood Cancer. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. The Lions are always looking for new members who epitomize their motto "We Serve."