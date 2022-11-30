TUBACHRISTMAS returns to Menomonie

It's back after a two-year hiatus, The Ludington Guard Band and Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church will present the ninth annual TUBACHRISTMAS in Menomonie.

It will be held Sunday, December 11th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 910 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. Concert starts at 4 pm and is free to the public. Free parking is available.

TUBACHRISTMAS was started in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J Bell. Through this legacy we also reflect on all the great artists/teachers who have inspired us to play.

TUBACHRISTMAS will celebrate its 48th Anniversary this year. This December in the United States there will be 257 TUBACHRISTMAS concerts happening and four internationally. To find out more about The Harvey Phillips Foundation Inc. and where there are other events you can go to www.TUBACHRISTMAS.COM.

Tuba, Sousaphone, Euphonium, & Baritone Players are encouraged to play. All ages and abilities are welcome. Decorate your instruments and dress festive. We will play well known Christmas Carols and the concert lasts approximately 1 hour.

Registration is from 1:30- 2:30 with a fee of $10 (You receive a “2022 Commemorative Button”). Rehearsal starts at 2:30. The official TUBACHRISTMAS music book is required -- photocopies are not allowed. The same books are used every year at all TUBACHRISTMAS concerts/events all over the world. Books cost $20 and come in Bass Clef- Euphonium/Baritone/Tuba in C, Treble Clef-Euphonium/Baritone in B flat, & Treble Clef- Tuba in E flat & B flat

.If you have further questions or want updates on this event please contact us at: TUBACHRISTMAS.MENOMONIE12@GMAIL.COM. For more information about the Ludington Guard Band go to: www.LudingtonGuardBand.com.