Two suspects named, one at large, in Dunn County homicide of four

Two suspects in a Dunn County homicide case have been named, with one considered armed and dangerous, and not to be approached.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of four Minnesotans found in an abandoned SUV in the town Sheridan.

Darren Lee McWright (Osborne), 56, has been arrested by the St. Paul Police Department and is being held in the Ramsey County, Minn., jail.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, is believed to be in the St. Paul or Minneapolis area.

Any information as to the whereabouts of Antoine Suggs can be called into your local law enforcement agency or provided to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office to be forwarded to the appropriate jurisdiction.

Family members say the four victims had been together at a bar Saturday night in St. Paul. A farmer discovered the bodies in his Dunn County cornfield, about 60 miles east of St. Paul on Sunday. All four had suffered gunshot wounds, authorities said.