The Trempealeau County Sheriff's office says a missing 16-year-old girl from Independence has been found.

The Independence Police Department had asked for the public's help locating Emma G. Servais after she went missing Monday, March 13.

Police said they believed the teen may have been in danger due to an "escalating mental health history" and that she was not properly dressed for winter weather when she went missing.

No additional details about how the missing teen was found or her condition were provided.