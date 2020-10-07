UW cultivating a culture of responsibility in responding to COVID-19

We developed an aggressive testing program focused on rapid-response antigen testing to identify possible transmission earlier (with positive antigen tests followed by PCR tests as confirmation). Our chancellors are leading this effort while working closely with public health partners to track and corral the virus on and off-campus.

UW Oshkosh, for example, is testing students in residence halls every week – twice as much as we anticipated – and case rates are dropping. The university’s aggressive testing and contact tracing plan is possibly one of the most extensive in the nation for a regional university, and it has attracted the attention of the federal Centers for Disease Control, which is studying UW Oshkosh’s use of antigen testing for surveillance in college students.

UW-Green Bay is also testing students in residence halls weekly and following up with students if they don’t appear for an appointment. That has helped keep positive cases low on campus even though the positivity rates for the surrounding county are some of the fastest-growing in the nation.

When necessary, we’re taking aggressive action. As we anticipated, the quarantine at UW-Madison residence halls has lifted and some in-person classes are resuming. UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls are on a similar track.