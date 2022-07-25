UW-La Crosse announces May 2022 graduates from area

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 112th Annual Spring Commencement was held at the La Crosse Center Sunday, May 15.

UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,400 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.

UW-La Crosse - www.uwlax.edu - is the state's top-ranked public higher education institution by U.S. News & World Reports for master's degree institutions and has been ranked among the top Midwestern public institutions for more than a decade.

Students earning degrees in May include:

Colfax

Emily Evenson, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy Major

Mackenzie Jensen, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major, Honors

Becca Lee, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Elk Mound

Emily Ausman, Master of Science, Therapeutic Recreation

Emily Bartig, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major, Highest Honors

Matthew Bruder, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration, Highest Honors

Menomonie

Evan Nold, Bachelor of Science, Spanish Education Major (Early Childhood - Adolescence), Highest Honors

Zoe Stelter, Bachelor of Science, Clinical Laboratory Science Major

Wheeler

Erika Brantner, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy Major, Management Major, Highest Honors