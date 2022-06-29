UW-Stout announces Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022

MENOMONIE – The winningest coach in UW-Stout basketball history, a national women’s basketball player of the year, two football teammates who each recorded a pick-six in the same game, a four-time All-WIAC softball pick, a 12-time gymnastics All-American, a conference hockey player of the year and UW-Stout’s first soccer All-American will be inducted into the UW-Stout Athletic Hall of Fame this fall.

Longtime women's basketball coach Mark Thomas, women’s basketball player Julia Hirssig, football player Marcus Ball, football player and track and field standout Kendall Wade, softball player Kaela Wold, gymnast Meghan Hargens, hockey forward Joel Gaulrapp and soccer defender Courtney Tideman will be inducted into the UW-Stout Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 8. Anne Steiner will receive the UW-Stout Distinguished Service Athletic Award.

The UW-Stout Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be in conjunction with UW-Stout's Homecoming festivities for the first time when the university will induct eight members into the Hall on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center.

Inductees will be introduced at halftime of the UW-Stout/UW-La Crosse football, which is slated to begin at 1 p.m. at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

The induction ceremony will be held in the Memorial Student Center on the evening of Oct. 8. A reception will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The induction ceremony will begin at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Additional information can be obtained by calling the UW-Stout athletic office at 715-232-2224. Tickets are available to order on-line.

The purpose of the UW-Stout Athletic Hall of Fame, which was established in 1978, is to pay tribute and to give deserved recognition to former athletic letter winners, coaches/athletic personnel who have demonstrated outstanding contributions while on campus or since graduation and thereby to enhance school tradition.

Mark Thomas (women’s basketball coach, 1987-2018)

Mark Thomas coached the Blue Devils women’s basketball team to a 472-346 record over 31 seasons (1987-2018), the longest tenure of any Blue Devil head coach. Along the way, the Blue Devils won five conference titles, four tournament titles and earned 10 national tournament bids. Thomas was a six-time WIAC women’s basketball coach of the year, who also was an assistant coach for football, baseball and softball.

Julia Hirssig (women’s basketball, 2006-10)

Julia Hirssig is one of the most decorated student-athletes in Blue Devils history. Hirssig a women’s basketball forward from 2006-10, won the prestigious Josten Trophy recognizing outstanding student-athlete in NCAA for excellence in classroom, on the court and community during her senior season. Hirssig was a three-time first team all-WIAC pick and the WIAC player of the year in 2010. She was a two-time All-American and holds the school record for single season (579) and career points (1738).

Kaela Wold (softball, 2002-05)

Kaela Wold roamed the Blue Devils' outfield and infield from 2002-05, playing her first two years in the outfield and at shortstop her final two seasons. It didn’t matter where Wold played, she attracted notice, earning four-time first-team All-WIAC honors, only the second Blue Devil to accomplish the feat. A two-time All-Region selection, Wold still holds school career records in RBI (115), doubles (52) and slugging percentage (.681). A WIAC player of the year finalist in 2004, was also chosen to play in an exhibition game against the US Olympic Softball Team.

Marcus Ball (football, 2008-09)

Marcus Ball proved to be a terror on the Blue Devils' defensive line after transferring to Stout. During his two-year career, Ball finished with 22.5 career sacks, was the West Region defensive player of the year, a two-time first team All-American, an Associated Press Little All-America, a two-time first team All-WIAC selection and was selected to the 2000-10 D3football.com All-Decade Team.

Joel Gaulrapp (hockey, 2007-10)

Joel Gaulrapp joined the Blue Devils' hockey team as a forward transfer in 2007 and helped to solidify one of the most prolific scoring lines in Blue Devils history. Playing three seasons from 2007-10, Gaulrapp was the NCHA player of the year in 2010, the same season earning first team All-America honors. Gaulrapp was a three-time all-WIAC first team (2008, 2009, 2010) and three-time all-NCHA selection (2010, 2009, 2008). Playing only three seasons, Gaulrapp is currently fifth on the school all-time scoring list with 51 goals, 54 assists and 105 points.

Kendall Wade (football/track & field, 2005-10)

Kendall Wade, playing from 2005-10, earned All-America honors on the football field on the track. As a defensive back for the Blue Devils' football team, Wade was a first team all-WIAC pick, a first team all-region choice and an honorable mention All-America in 2009. On the track, he earned All-America honors in the 200-meter, 100-meter and as a member of the 4x100-meter relay team. More than 10 years after his graduation, Wade’s name is all over the top 10 times in the sprints both indoors and outdoors.

Meghan Hargens (gymnastics, 2007-10)

Meghan Hargens competing from 2007-10, capped off her All-American gymnastics career by winning the 2010 uneven bars national title, finishing with nine first team and three second All-America medals. The 2010 National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) outstanding senior gymnast of the year, Hargens also earned 12 first team All-WIAC medals. A two-time West Region Gymnast of the year and the WIAC Scholar-Athlete, Hargens executed all 102 of her routines without a fall during her final two years of competition.

Courtney Tideman (soccer, 2008-11)

Courtney Tideman was a four-year starter from 2008-11 in the Blue Devils soccer team’s defensive backfield and was the soccer program’s first player to earn All-American designation. Tideman earned third All-America honors in 2011, the same year she was the WIAC defensive player of the year and a first team all-region selection. Tideman also earned All-WIAC honors in her freshman season in 2008. Adept at moving up to score, Tideman finished her career with 13 goals.

Anne Steiner (Distinguished Service Award)

Anne Steiner will receive the UW-Stout Distinguished Service Athletic Award. A 1999 UW-Stout graduate, Steiner, who worked in the sports information office as a student writer and statistician, returned to Stout every fall to work in the press box as the stat crew chief at Blue Devil football games. Including her time as a student, Steiner worked well over 110 football games. Steiner is currently the CEO for Cprime, a tech consulting company that employs about 500 people and serves thousands of clients world-wide.

