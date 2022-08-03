UW-Stout faculty member promotions, tenure approved by Board of Regents

MENOMONIE — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved promotions and tenure recommendations for 32 UW-Stout faculty members effective for the 2022-23 academic year.
The professors and their departments are:
Promoted to professor
- Amanda Barnett, counseling, rehabilitation and human services
- Devin Berg, engineering and technology
- Eugen Ghenciu, mathematics, statistics and computer science
- Dmitry Kadnikov, chemistry and physics
- Chelsea Lovejoy, psychology
- Robert Meisner, engineering and technology
- Michael Mensink, psychology
- Gregory Schneider-Bateman, English, philosophy and communication studies
- Wei Shi, engineering and technology
- Andrew Williams, art and art history
Promoted to associate professor
- Alison Lukowski, English, philosophy and communication studies
Promoted to associate professor with tenure
- Saleh Alnaeli, computer science
- Katherine Benson, computer science
- Rachel Bruya, design
- Chang-Ray Chen, operations and management
- Andrew Felton, counseling, rehabilitation and human services
- Abhimanyu Ghosh, engineering and technology
- Keith Gilland, biology
- Xue Gong, computer science
- Lindsay Heidelberger, nutritional sciences
- Taejo Kim, nutritional sciences
- Candice Maier, counseling, rehabilitation and human services
- Innisfree McKinnon, social science
- Christopher Mooney, computer science
- Justin Nicholes, English, philosophy and communication studies
- Zach Raff, social science
- Daniel Sinkovits, chemistry and physics
- Renee Surdick, operations and management
- Andrew Swanson, social science
Tenure
- Eli Aba, operations and management
- Kathleen Brock, teaching, learning and leadership
- Kevin MacDonald, operations and management
In the fall of 2021, UW-Stout had 234 faculty members.
Provost Glendali Rodriguez praised their commitment to students.
“The work and dedication of UW-Stout faculty cannot go understated as they continue to prioritize student success, while navigating the pandemic landscape. I look forward to celebrating the faculty and their accomplishments, as the new academic year kicks off,” Rodriguez said.
The 2022-23 academic year begins Monday, Aug. 22. Opening Day activities, including campuswide Engagement Sessions, for faculty and staff are Monday, Aug. 29. Classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 7.