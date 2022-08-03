 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-Stout faculty member promotions, tenure approved by Board of Regents

MENOMONIE — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved promotions and tenure recommendations for 32 UW-Stout faculty members effective for the 2022-23 academic year.

The professors and their departments are:

Promoted to professor

  • Amanda Barnett, counseling, rehabilitation and human services
  • Devin Berg, engineering and technology
  • Eugen Ghenciu, mathematics, statistics and computer science
  • Dmitry Kadnikov, chemistry and physics
  • Chelsea Lovejoy, psychology
  • Robert Meisner, engineering and technology
  • Michael Mensink, psychology
  • Gregory Schneider-Bateman, English, philosophy and communication studies
  • Wei Shi, engineering and technology
  • Andrew Williams, art and art history

Promoted to associate professor

  • Alison Lukowski, English, philosophy and communication studies

Promoted to associate professor with tenure

  • Saleh Alnaeli, computer science
  • Katherine Benson, computer science
  • Rachel Bruya, design
  • Chang-Ray Chen, operations and management
  • Andrew Felton, counseling, rehabilitation and human services
  • Abhimanyu Ghosh, engineering and technology
  • Keith Gilland, biology
  • Xue Gong, computer science
  • Lindsay Heidelberger, nutritional sciences
  • Taejo Kim, nutritional sciences
  • Candice Maier, counseling, rehabilitation and human services
  • Innisfree McKinnon, social science
  • Christopher Mooney, computer science
  • Justin Nicholes, English, philosophy and communication studies
  • Zach Raff, social science
  • Daniel Sinkovits, chemistry and physics
  • Renee Surdick, operations and management
  • Andrew Swanson, social science

Tenure

  • Eli Aba, operations and management
  • Kathleen Brock, teaching, learning and leadership
  • Kevin MacDonald, operations and management

In the fall of 2021, UW-Stout had 234 faculty members.

Provost Glendali Rodriguez praised their commitment to students.

“The work and dedication of UW-Stout faculty cannot go understated as they continue to prioritize student success, while navigating the pandemic landscape. I look forward to celebrating the faculty and their accomplishments, as the new academic year kicks off,” Rodriguez said.

The 2022-23 academic year begins Monday, Aug. 22. Opening Day activities, including campuswide Engagement Sessions, for faculty and staff are Monday, Aug. 29. Classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 7.

