UW-Stout helps recognize two Colfax teachers

MENOMONIE — A University of Wisconsin-Stout alum along with a teacher who collaborates with the university’s School of Education have received awards from a statewide organization.

Teachers Kathleen Thorn and John Dickinsen from the Colfax School district were honored by the Wisconsin Association of Colleges of Teacher Education.

Thorn recently completed her third year teaching marketing and business at Colfax High School. She received the Early Educator Award.

A graduate of UW-Stout’s marketing and business education program, she was recognized for her positive impact, innovation in designing learning experiences and advocacy for students.

Thorn also has a degree in business administration from UW-Stout.

Dickinsen, who teaches science at Colfax Middle School, received the Preservice Educator Award. He works with preservice student teachers in science education from UW-Stout.

This year, Dickinsen mentored Kyle Easter, a senior science education major from Shawano. Easter has been hired to teach chemistry, physics and physical science beginning in the fall at the high school.

Dickinsen was recognized for five-plus years of mentoring preservice teachers, including modeling professional responsibility, evidentiary assessment, classroom management and helping them become leaders.

The awards were presented by professors Kevin Mason and Debbie Stanislawski from the School of Education.

“We are proud to recognize the work of these great teachers in teaching K-12 students and mentoring preservice teachers,” Mason said.

The university’s School of Education offers nine undergraduate and five Graduate School teaching programs.

UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.

