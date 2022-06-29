UW-Stout Library recognized by Books for Africa for half-million books donated

MENOMONIE — When University of Wisconsin-Stout’s Instructional Resources Service began its partnership with Books for Africa, the university donated small quantities of titles, and BFA Founder Tom Warth collected the boxes of withdrawn textbooks in his SUV.
“But now, over these many years, we are needing semitrucks to collect the books,” he said. “Our partnership with Stout has been unique in many respects. No other institution of higher learning has done so much.”
Over the last 25 years, UW-Stout has donated more than 500,000 books to BFA. In recognition of its generosity and commitment to BFA’s mission of ending the book famine in Africa, IRS was recently given the Books for Africa Kilimanjaro Society Volunteer Award.
“It is impossible to measure the impact in Africa,” Warth added. “I like to say 50 young people will benefit from a title over its life span, and if it were not for Stout’s contributions, these are titles that those folks would never see. We all know the ever-increasing cost of college-level material. On behalf of the students of Africa, I thank you, your staff and students.”
BFA collects, sorts and ships books, computers, tablets and library enhancement materials to every country in Africa from its warehouse in St. Paul. Since it started in 1988, BFA has shipped more than 52 million books to help educate students across all 55 countries in Africa. It believes education is the great equalizer in the world and books are the foundation of a strong educational system.
‘A tremendous honor’
Director of the Instructional Resources Service Bob Butterfield and Kim Uetz, inventory control coordinator, have worked with BFA for 11 years. Prior to that, the partnership was coordinated by Butterfield’s predecessor, Brenda Swannack.
Butterfield and Uetz accepted the society award from Her Excellency, Hajia Alima Mahama, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the U.S., at the University Club in St. Paul on June 8.
The award ceremony was attended by the BFA board, donors, supporters and special guests, including Sharon Sayles Belton, vice president of Government Affairs and Community Relations at Thomson Reuters and the former mayor of Minneapolis.
Later in the day, Butterfield and Uetz were the guests of BFA Board President Mike Essien at the St. Paul Town & Country Club. The luncheon was opened by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, followed by Belton and Ambassador Mahama.
Butterfield said the ceremony was very humbling. “It was a tremendous honor to be recognized. We have always greatly appreciated our relationship with BFA. They save us time and money by taking books that are deemed unsaleable and would otherwise end up in the trash or recycled,” he said.
“It has always meant a lot that the lives of these books go on and are provided to libraries and schools that may not otherwise have books. We have had Stout students from Africa tell us that they had used books in Africa from Stout,” he added.
UW-Stout has a textbook rental program for students. In recent years, IRS has increased the availability of digital texts.
Helping to carry on a mission
Last fall, the university donated more than 12,500 textbooks to BFA, adding to its half-million-plus count. Staff and BFA members spent half a day loading boxes for transport to the St. Paul warehouse.
Butterfield estimated that over the 25-year period, there have been between 30 to 40 staff members and student workers involved in the process.
As the BFA president, UW-Stout Assistant Professor Mike Essien is “doubly proud” of the partnership, and he is looking forward to more opportunities.
He believes it would be less easy for Books for Africa to carry out its mission without the support of IRS.
“I am thankful to IRS, Bob and Kim for their continued support,” Essien said. “UW-Stout helps BFA light up the children’s eyes and takes a child in Africa to places that only books can. It is rewarding for those of us at the university to see our Midwest institution carry on its mission of education to extended locations — directly or indirectly.”
“Our relationship with BFA embodies the things Stout represents — equity, diversity and inclusion, sustainability, fiscal responsibility and furthering education,” Butterfield added. “It is an incredible feeling knowing that by partnering with BFA we can help alleviate the book famine. We have seen not only a piece of Stout going to Africa but get a piece back in the students it has affected.”
BFA also accepts monetary donations to help fund its mission.
COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day
Optimistic outlook
Statue of coach Walter "Babe" Weigent in Weigent Park, 16th Street, La Crosse. "Babe" was a renowned teacher and coach at Central High School. The park is located on the sight of the old Central High School.
Contributed by Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Trautmann Family Band Donation
Todd Trautmann and his wife recently presented a check for $3,500 to the Holmen middle school band program to start an instrument lending program for students who would like to join the band but choose not to because of the cost of the instrument. It’s called the Trautmann Family Band Donation based on the fact that they and all of their children participated in the band program.
Contributed photo
Abominable snowman?
We saw this monster snowman Jan. 29 on a farm along County Road YY. He doesn’t mind the cold weather!
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com .
Kurt Peterson photo
Demolition continues
Demolition continued at the old Winona Junior High School auditorium over the past week.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Home with a view
Beavers built a home in the La Crosse marsh, with Miller Bluff in the background.
Steve Kiedrowski photo
2021-22 De Soto FFA
President: Tanner Pedretti; Vice President: McKenzie Moser; Secretary: Elissa Moser; Treasurer: Matt Kumlin; Sentinel: Nathan Woodhouse; Advisor: Hillary Bark. Members: Anthony Anderson, Gracyn Beck, Mallorie Berra, Trevor Berra, Josh Boardman, Sonny Boardman, Aiden Brosinski, Jed Curti, Jimmy Dammon, Austin DeFlorian, Sascha Doll, Anesah Ellis, Jenna Gianoli, Bryce Grelle, Shawnna Haakenson, Ryan Haakenson, Griffin Hanson, Finley Hanson, Makendra Hutson, Madalen Jacobson, Jazmine Jones, Evan Kaminski, Grant Kozelka, Haevyn Kuhnke, Madison Kumlin, Katelynn Kunert, Grady Loken, Talen McCullick, Jack Parrish, Kiele McDowell, Abrianna Miehe, Chrysta Miller, Lilliana Milliren, Lillian Mitchell, Jonathan Montes-Johnson, Amanda Moser, McKenna Obert, Sophia Obert, Val Osthoff, Chelsea Pedretti, Evan Pedretti, Nevaeh Sanders, Harley Schams, Hazel Skarlupka, Aletheia Sprunger, Desirae Steiber, Addisyn Trussoni, Jackson Trussoni, Camryn Venner, Brynn Venner, Cecilia Vento, Trinity Vento, Hunter Viner, Ely Wa Kiluba, Bri Wedwick, Finn Wrobel, Zack Yaktin, Mason Zink, Oscar Zink, Bryce Schultz.
Contributed photo
Moon shine
A "Snow Moon" hovers over the Coulee Region.
Gary Kessel, La Crosse
A piece of the past
1960: La Crosse art teacher Anthony Zimmerhakl paints the mural "Indians Playing Lacrosse." This was on display at UW-La Crosse in the student union for decades. I remember seeing it many times. The amazing artist also created the "Hiawatha" statue in Riverside Park. Zimmerhakl died in 1983 at age 70.
Submitted photo
A beautiful Coon Valley morning
Two miles west of Coon Valley off of Hwy. 14/61 at the bottom of 10 Mile Hill near Dahlen Lane, the sun peeks through the trees around 8 a.m. on a brisk Jan. 25 morning.
Jeremy Arney photo
Frozen on the river
Boathouses on the frozen Black River on the north side of La Crosse.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski photo
Winona blown over (copy)
Friday night’s snow squall resulted in Winona’s iconic letter sculpture being pushed down onto the snowy ground.
A special night of basketball
Former Central basketball standout Johnny Davis, now a Wisconsin Badger, and head coach Todd Fergot watch as Davis' Mr. Basketball banner is unveiled before Friday's game against Onalaska at Central High School. Davis' father, Mark Davis, and twin brother, Jordan Davis, left, accompany them.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A glorious day
Wispy white clouds mirror the snow-covered Forest Hills Golf Course below Grandad Bluff in La Crosse. The weather is warming up, but the weekend forecast could bring more snow.
Ashley Knutson, Quinn Photography
Winter whimsy
A foxtail catches some sunlight in the Coulee Region.
Ashley Knutson, Quinn Photography
Ready for spring
These tulips opened indoors a little early for spring.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Eagle eyeing
A bald eagle is peering down at something, perhaps dinner, from its Coulee Region perch.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Ashley Knutson, Quinn Photography
Winging it in La Crosse
A female Mallard duck blends in the La Crosse area, except for the bright blue patch on her wing.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Ashley Knutson, Quinn Photography
Sunset glow
This photo was taken Tuesday evening, 2-19-2022, from our back door on the Black River in La Crosse, near Airport Beach.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Submitted by Jeff Reinhart
Ready for spring
These tulips opened indoors a little early for spring.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July
A mated pair of swans fly overhead March 5 in Riverside Park.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Ashley Quinn Knutson, Quinn Photography
Strolling swans
Tundra swans take a walk Monday, March 7, in a cornfield near Buffalo City.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Don Gruhlke of Cochrane
Eagle watch
A mature bald eagle sits peacefully in a tree at the eagle watch Saturday morning.
Ashley Quinn Knutson, Quinn Photography
Ashley Quinn Knutson, Quinn Photography
First robin of spring?
A March 3 visitor chirps "good morning" in our backyard.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Opossum passing by
Playing 'possum? Not this little guy on Goose Island Park, south of La Crosse.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Eagles at sundset
Eagles watch the sunset March 4 from a tree on Nakomis Avenue on the west side of La Crosse.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Patti McCormick Kupinski
Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July
A mated pair of swans fly overhead March 5 in Riverside Park in La Crosse.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Ashley Quinn Knutson, Quinn Photography
Snowy skyline
Goose Island Park in La Crosse earlier this month.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Contributed by Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Towering
Trees loom overhead on Goose Island.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Spring rain drop
This spring rain drop will soon become a new tree bud. Picture taken in backyard on March 18, 2022.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com .
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
The end of ice fishing season
Ice anglers enjoy the last week for their hobby on Lake Onalaska before spring as temperatures rose and the ice on waterways became unsafe to fish on.
Steve Kiedrowski, LaCrosse
Steve Kiedrowski, LaCrosse
Arcadia flyer
A bald eagle glides through the air near Arcadia, Wis.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com .
Jerry Dekan of Arcadia, Wis.
Bridge sunset
The bridges south of Riverside Park are offset by a beautiful March 15 sunset.
Valerie Glotfelty, La Crosse
Valerie Glotfelty, La Crosse
A foggy morning hello
Some horses enjoy a fresh morning in the yard.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
BECKY BROCKMAN HOLMEN
Spring rain drop
This spring rain drop will soon become a new tree bud. Picture taken in backyard on March 18, 2022.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com .
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
End of ice fishing is a drag
An ice fisherman heads home after a day of fishing on the Black River by French Island last week. Local experts say the time for ice fishing is over as the thickness of ice is no longer consistently safe.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Spring snow
March ended with some snow, as seen on this backyard fall foliage on Thursday.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
HARBORMASTER CAPPED
Pictured is Fred Benning with Rachel Evagelisto, Miss Winona, and past Winona Steamboat Days harbormasters. Benning was capped as the 2022 Winona Steamboat Days Harbormaster. The Steamboat Days Festival will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year and will run June 15-19.
Jerome Christenson
Hitting the open water
Some of the first anglers of spring fish along French Island, along the Black River.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Bikes for everyone
Katie Boarini, programming and community outreach intern with Drift Cycle Bike Share, applies QR code stickers to a fleet of over fifty bicycles Tuesday while preparing for the program’s season at Landmark by the Rivers in La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Helping our neighbors
Steak Shop Catering presents a check to Habitat for Humanity to support safe, affordable housing here in Winona. Pictured is Anita Kamrowski of Steak Shop Catering, left, and Jen Tepovich, Habitat ReStore Manager.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
HyVee work continues
Work on the Hy-Vee supermarket continues at the former Sears location at Valley View Mall. The store is expected to open in the latter part of 2022.
Al Swift, La Crosse Tribune
PICTURE OF THE DAY
Low-flying geese above Goose Island Park inspired this artwork.
Gary Kessel, La Crosse
Gary Kessel, La Crosse
PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration
Green Head Mallards stop over at Goose Island on their way north.
Gary Kessel, La Crosse
Gary Kessel, La Crosse
A tradition unlike any other...
A bee lands on the petal of an azalea overlooking the seventh hole during a practice round for the Masters on Monday in Augusta, Ga. The Masters, a professional golf tournament often called "a tradition unlike any other," begins Thursday.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Feeling squirrelly
While a squirrel eats on Goose Island, a woodpecker watches and a cardinal flies away on April 2.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Elm tree flowers
Some of the trees are blooming and producing pollen, as these elm tree flowers are doing on April 2.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Jerry Davis, Town of Brigham
Sitting on the dock of the bay
Girlfriend and boyfriend mallards spend some quality duck dock time soaking in the sun by Richmond Bay on French Island.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
A holiday hunt
Three- and four-year-olds take part in Altra's annual easter egg hunt at the Omni Center on Onalaska. In addition to egg hunts for different age groups, the event also offered pictures with the Easter bunny and door prizes including Easter baskets and bikes. A fire truck and police car were also present, and kids could meet firemen and officers and have their photos taken with the vehicles.
Bill Harnden photo
Colorful sunset
The Mississippi River behind the Weber Center for the Performing Arts in La Crosse mirrors a colorful sky April 8.
Kai Clark photo
Kai Clark photo
A nice day for a walk
The La Crosse River and the marsh trail behind Copeland Avenue on April 8.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Jon Ellefson photo
A beautiful sunset
A beautiful sunset on French Island.
Tex Kakuska photo
Tex Kakuska photo
Tulip blooms
A tulip blooms inside my house on April 11.
Lin Scott photo
Lin Scott photo
Sunrise in the neighborhood
The sun rises April 21 in La Crosse, peeking through some branches in the neighborhood.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
A great day for reflection
A great blue heron does some reflecting in the waters around French Island in late April.
Ashley Q. Knutson, Quinn Photography
Ashley Q. Knutson, Quinn Photography
Enjoying the breeze
An egret relaxes while perched in a tree.
Ruby Schultz, Stoddard
Right on the river
Looking down on Trempealeau along the Mississippi River.
Steve Kiedrowki, La Crosse
Steve Kiedrowki, La Crosse
Morning visitor
This cedar waxwing was hiding in a nearby tree in April.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Beautiful blossoms
Cherry blossoms are seen in full bloom on May 9 at Lake Park in Winona.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Maureen Harding, Winona
A patriotic pair
A male and female mallard take a patriotic stroll on French Island.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
A trip to the Capitol
State Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, is pictured with sixth- and seventh-grade students from Mabel-Canton Schools. The group visited with Rep. Davids recently while touring the state Capitol in St. Paul.
Photo courtesy Rep. Greg Davids
Misty Mississippi
Fog along the Mississippi in Winona reduces visibility May 9.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Joyce McConville, Winona
Mallard on the march
A mallard looks for a meal in the La Crosse marsh last Friday.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
A balancing act
Balance Rock on First Peak overlooks the village of Trempealeau.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Apple blossoms
Apple blossom time on French Island last week.
Steve Kiedrowski photo
Steve Kiedrowski photo
Flowering Crab trees
Flowering Crab trees on French Island last week.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Steve Kiedrowski photo
River overflow
La Crosse River meanders through the La Crosse marsh this past week.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Flag Day next week
Tuesday, June 14, is Flag Day. Pictured is a memorial in Lake Park in Winona.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Ready to go for a spin
This little guy found shelter inside the tire of his grandpa's tractor.
Cynthia Wolfe photo
Cynthia Wolfe photo
Riverside sunset
The sun sets behind the Riverside Park fountain on June 8.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day? We'd love to see them.
Upload your submission, along with a with caption that includes the time and place where the photo was taken and your contact information, to features@lacrossetribune.com.
Paul Wiese, La Crosse
Doggone beautiful
A local dog makes a day of chasing muskrats and enjoying a sunset on Lake Onalaska along Brice Prairie.
Marissa Pederson photo
Marissa Pederson photo
