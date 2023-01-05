UW-Stout names vice chancellor for University Advancement and Alumni

Menomonie — A new vice chancellor for University Advancement and Alumni Relations has been named at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Katharine Reed’s appointment was announced Thursday, Jan. 5, by Chancellor Katherine Frank.

Reed will provide leadership to the development and implementation of universitywide and unit-specific strategies for development and alumni engagement. Her duties will include overseeing the Stout University Foundation and donor relations.

Reed currently is senior director of development at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, Calif.

“Katharine demonstrated a strong understanding and commitment to Stout’s distinct Polytechnic mission during the interview process, which will allow her to connect in meaningful ways with the proud members of the immediate and extended UW-Stout community,” Frank said.

Reed has a B.S. in biological sciences from the University of Cincinnati and a M.B.A. from Indiana University.

“I am proud to be joining the dedicated team at UW Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University,” Reed said. “I look forward to meeting UW-Stout stakeholders, including Blue Devil alumni, community and corporate partners and Stout's many generous donors. I am honored to be chosen to lead efforts to support the university and its students.”

Reed will begin work Wednesday, March 1, at UW-Stout.

She will replace Willie Johnson, who is retiring. Johnson has served in the role since May 1, 2019.