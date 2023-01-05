 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-Stout names vice chancellor for University Advancement and Alumni

  • 0
Katharine Reed

Katharine Reed

Menomonie — A new vice chancellor for University Advancement and Alumni Relations has been named at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Katharine Reed’s appointment was announced Thursday, Jan. 5, by Chancellor Katherine Frank.

Reed will provide leadership to the development and implementation of universitywide and unit-specific strategies for development and alumni engagement. Her duties will include overseeing the Stout University Foundation and donor relations.

Reed currently is senior director of development at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, Calif.

“Katharine demonstrated a strong understanding and commitment to Stout’s distinct Polytechnic mission during the interview process, which will allow her to connect in meaningful ways with the proud members of the immediate and extended UW-Stout community,” Frank said.

People are also reading…

Reed has a B.S. in biological sciences from the University of Cincinnati and a M.B.A. from Indiana University.

“I am proud to be joining the dedicated team at UW Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University,” Reed said. “I look forward to meeting UW-Stout stakeholders, including Blue Devil alumni, community and corporate partners and Stout's many generous donors. I am honored to be chosen to lead efforts to support the university and its students.”

Reed will begin work Wednesday, March 1, at UW-Stout.

She will replace Willie Johnson, who is retiring. Johnson has served in the role since May 1, 2019.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The car that wouldn't sink

The car that wouldn't sink

Since 1961 the Menomonie Lions Club has placed a Klunker on the ice of Lake Menomin as a fundraiser. Every year people guess what day the car …

Big solar comes to Dunn County

Big solar comes to Dunn County

The parking lot at the Spring Brook town hall on 810th Street east of Menomonie was full on Thursday, Dec. 8, leaving some to park just past t…

What makes the ice blue?

What makes the ice blue?

When cross country skiing on the Red Cedar Trail south of Menomonie you will encounter sandstone bluffs where groundwater is seeping forming b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News