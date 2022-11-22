UW-Stout supporters can double their impact by giving during Stout Gives Back Nov. 29

Menomonie – As part of National Giving Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils everywhere can unite and help transform their university.

Stout Gives Back is a time for alumni, business partners, community members and supporters to celebrate their love and passion for UW-Stout by giving back to an area that is most meaningful to them.

Last year, 452 donors gave more than $140,000 to Stout Gives Back. This year, the Stout University Foundation has a goal of $150,000. And with many exclusive matches, donors can double their impact when giving to these funds on or around Nov. 29:

• Student Emergency Fund by Chancellor Katherine Frank and her husband, Joe Dvorsky: matched up to $15,000

• Helping Hand Food+ Pantry Fund by Foundation Executive Director Willie Johnson and former directors Mark Parsons, Dave Williams and Pat Reisinger: matched up to $2,000

• Blue Devil Athletics Fund supported by Craig Sandbulte ’98; and Ross Jones ’05: matched up to $10,000

• General Scholarship Fund supported by alumnus and faculty emeritus Phil McGuirk ’76, ’81; and alumna Marilyn Krause Leccese ’74 and her husband, Rick: matched up to $7,000

• Study Abroad Scholarships Fund supported by alumni and faculty emeriti Robert Spinti ’54, ’57; and Beverly Spinti ’54, ’76: matched up to $3,000

“We are excited that several of our alumni and friends have stepped forward to provide matching funds in those areas of campus that will have a direct impact on student success. We appreciate their support and encourage our entire university and campus community to join them in supporting our students,” Johnson said.

Donors can specify or make undesignated gifts. Hosted by the Foundation, donations can be made online or by check and addressed to Stout University Foundation, 320 S. Broadway St., Menomonie, Wis., 54751.

The General Scholarship Fund is comprised of many gifts from alumni, friends and business partners. The fund assists students with the most urgent and critical need for tuition assistance, helping ensure the UW-Stout experience is affordable for all students. McGuirk and the Krause Lecceses encourage fellow alumni to support their alma mater.

This fall, the Foundation awarded a record-setting $1.2 million in scholarships to 531 students, surpassing last year’s record of $977,000 to 436 students. Foundation scholarships have made a difference in the lives of 11,318 students over the past six decades.

“This year’s Stout Gives Back campaign is focused on student success. Our extended UW-Stout community is extremely committed to helping our students succeed. Every gift matters, is appreciated, and impacts students in meaningful ways,” Chancellor Frank said.

In addition to financial support, the university community can join the Baldrige Valuing People group in a food drive to support Helping Hand Food+ Pantry, which provides access to food and other life essentials for students facing insecurities.

Throughout the week the group will be collecting nonperishable food and personal care items. With more than 70 student visits and approximately 380 pounds of food utilized each month, the pantry continues to be an essential resource.

Giving Day donors can share the hashtag #STOUTGIVESBACK to encourage others to give and follow social media sites for the university, Alumni Association and Athletics for posts on information prior to and throughout the event.