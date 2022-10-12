UW-Stout's Clock Tower illuminated blue

Stout blue is a tradition as strong as University of Wisconsin-Stout’s polytechnic mission.

During homecoming and the chancellor’s investiture weeks, Oct. 3 to Oct. 14, students, alumni, staff and UW-Stout supporters are celebrating their pride with photo opportunities, basked in a Stout blue glow.

The Bowman Hall Clock Tower face is glowing blue, towering over campus and downtown Menomonie. And the Memorial Student Center amphitheater is illuminated by the color. New UW-Stout flags have also been hung around downtown.

Several other colorful events and opportunities will be open to university and community members, including ongoing art walks, exhibits, workshops, music and inspirational readings.

A few new murals have popped up around campus and Main Street, thanks to School of Art and Design faculty and students, Vintage Sign Shop in Menomonie and Studio in the Sky in Minneapolis.

Along with the nearly 400-square-foot painting depicting art through the ages on Applied Arts Building’s east loading dock wall, on Thirteenth Avenue East, art lovers can also view:

The Harry Miller motorcycle mural and the Anderson Dry Cleaning sign are on the Keane building, on the corner of Main and Third Street East.

The C&J's Candy Store mural, on the corner of Main and Fourth Street East. Viewers can pretend to sip from a giant strawberry shake.

The Welcome to Menomonie mural features the Clock Tower within the letter M, near the corner of Main and Seventh Street East.

Vintage Sign Shop has also painted logo signage for Silver Dollar Saloon and is also currently painting a mural for Ted's Pizza and logo signage for the Gin Mill.

The Menomonie Sculpture Tour, presented by Explore Menomonie, features six sculptures throughout the city. Explore Menomonie worked with the Sculpture Tour of Eau Claire, part of the largest sculpture tour in the nation, to secure the artwork. The sculptures are:

“Viewfinder;” outside of UW-Stout's Applied Arts Building

“Bear;” Russell J. Rassbach Museum for the Dunn County Historical Society

“Eggcited;” Wilson Park

“Harp;” Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts

“Monarchy;” Wakanda Park

“Pouncing Fox;” Sanna Park