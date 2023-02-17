Menomonie – University of Wisconsin-Stout’s Diversity Week will open with a carnival focused on accessibility, free and open to all on Monday, Feb. 20.

Diversity Week events will celebrate and acknowledge differences through interactive theater and discussion opportunities on race, gender and identity; International Mother Language Day; art therapy, dance and more.

“This year for Diversity Week, Stout Student Association and the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office planned events that are more engaging. We wanted to have interactive educational events,” said Alex Cluphf, SSA director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

While some events are student-focused, most events are free and open to the public:

Monday, Feb. 20

• we ARE Carnival (Accessible Recreation for Everyone): 2 to 6 p.m., Memorial Student Center Great Hall

• “BIPOC Mental Health – Keeping it 100%,” with Dr. Stacey Pearson-Wharton: 6:30 to 8 p.m., MSC ballrooms A and B

Tuesday, Feb. 21

• Diversity and Desserts, a current events discussion for students, faculty and staff: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., MSC ballrooms B and C

• International Mother Language Day, with Margaret Noodin: 4:15 to 5:45 p.m., MSC ballroom A

Wednesday, Feb. 22

• Supporting Military-Affiliated Students: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., MSC ballrooms A and B

• You. Me. We. Interactive Program: 4:30 to 6 p.m., MSC Great Hall

• “Queer Inclusive Sex and Disability,” with A. Andrews: 7 to 8 p.m., MSC ballrooms A and B

Thursday, Feb. 23

• Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good, Career Conference prep for students: 10 a.m. to noon, Merle M. Price Commons Menomin Lounge. Students will have the opportunity to engage with employers, network, receive tips on interviewing and feedback on their elevator pitch.

• Free ClipDart Haircuts for students, appointment required: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Merle M. Price Commons Menomin Lounge

• Clothing Swap: 6 to 8 p.m., MSC ballroom A

Friday, Feb. 24

• Art Therapy, Trust the Process: 3 to 4 p.m., MSC Terrace

Saturday, Feb. 25

• Twerkout dance class: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., MSC Terrace

UW-Stout’s Diversity Week is hosted in collaboration with the Stout Student Association, Black Student Union, Multicultural Student Services, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office, the Qube, Involvement Center, Career Services, Veteran Services, Literature Committee, Equity in Mental Health Committee and the Sustainability Office.

we ARE Carnival

Diversity Week opens with the we ARE Carnival (Accessible Recreation for Everyone). The Stout Student Association invites everyone for a day of hands-on demonstrations, games and ways to exercise their bodies and minds. Popcorn and hot chocolate will also be provided.

“We ARE is an all-inclusive event. Students, faculty, staff, community members – everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend,” said Cluphf, a senior in computer science.

Comedian DJ Demers will perform stand-up from 5 to 6 p.m. Demers identifies as deaf and is originally from Canada but has since moved to the U.S. His shows are both personal and universal.

We ARE started with Cluphf’s idea to have an event that was focused on accessibility visibility. “A big part of the we ARE idea is that accessible recreation is not as hard or as intimidating as people may first perceive it. We want to showcase that to folks who need accommodations and those who don't need accommodations,” Cluphf said.

SSA has collaborated with a number of partners, including community volunteers and campus organizations and departments in creating we ARE. “Stout's athletics program and esports program have both joined in this event and have made pledges to be more accessible,” they added.

'BIPOC Mental Health – Keeping it 100%,' with Dr. Stacey Pearson-Wharton

Dr. Stacey Pearson-Wharton's presentation “BIPOC Mental Health – Keeping it 100%,” will discuss BIPOC – Black, Indigenous, People of Color – mental health and well-being, explore issues from a cultural lens and how to mediate race-based stress as well as bolster mental health. Her talk is sponsored by the Equity in Mental Health Committee.

Diversity and Desserts

The Diversity and Desserts Series will be an open dialogue for attendees to discuss current events and happenings both locally and nationally, as well as potential policies, laws and procedures that may impact EDI across various sectors and individually.

“It will also be a chance for folks who have marginalized identities to share their experiences at Stout if they are comfortable doing so. Those conversations will then help us identify how we can better serve faculty, staff and students with those underserved identities and experiences,” said Quin Brooks, assistant chancellor and senior diversity officer in the EDI Office.

International Mother Language Day

On International Mother Language Day, Margaret Noodin, a native Anishinaabe speaker and professor at UW-Milwaukee, will present “Loving Our Mother Languages Through the Seasons of Our Lives.”

The presentation is co-sponsored by the Literature Committee, Center for Applied Ethics and Multicultural Student Services. Additional readings by native language speakers may follow after Noodin's presentation.

Supporting Military-Affiliated Students

This Veteran Services workshop aims to foster an improved understanding of and support for the military-affiliated student population at UW-Stout to enable their success. Workshop participants will learn more about support services and gain insights to better support this student group and the UW-Stout community.

“Military service members and veterans bring unique perspectives and valuable experiences but may face challenges as students,” said Chris Engen, military education benefits coordinator. “The spouses and children of veterans and military service members also comprise a segment of the student population.”

You. Me. We.

Multicultural Student Services is hosting You. Me. We. from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the MSC Great Hall. All are invited, but the event is geared toward UW-Stout students.

You. Me. We., an Interactive Program on Racism, Sexism and LGBTQ Issues, is presented by GTC Dramatic Dialogues. It is an interactive theater and discussion of diversity. During talkbacks, participants can confront the characters and voice their opinions on issues or race, sex, sexual orientation and gender.

‘Queer Inclusive Sex and Disability,’ with A. Andrews

The Qube welcomes A. Andrews to UW-Stout for their talk “Queer Inclusive Sex and Disability.” Andrews’ talk covers the basics of disability sexuality, common myths about disabled bodies, communication tips and practical suggestions for having the best sexual experience possible. A. Andrews is a disabled queer writer and illustrator. Masking at this event is preferred, per the speaker's request.

Clothing Swap

The Sustainability Council of SSA’s Clothing Swap idea was presented by first-year industrial design student Bergen Haag. The swap is open and inclusive to all.

“Bergen’s thought was to find a way to keep trash out of the landfill by allowing students to donate clothes they no longer like, isn't their style anymore or they just no longer want,” said Domonique Sturrup, SSA director of Financial Affairs, consultant and event planner.

Twerkout

Last year during Black History Month, the Black Student Union hosted Twerkout, and this year BSU wanted to include it in Diversity Week. There will be light refreshments and fruit, as well as a dance-off. All are welcome.

“We wanted to do something that was Black culture and could introduce people to something they are not used to,” said Sturrup, a food science and technology senior. “Twerking traditionally is seen as something derogatory, but this is a workout and dance class, similar to jazz aerobics of the 1970s.

“We want to show that Black culture can be embraced by all. It’s a way to work out and hang out. No matter the race, we can all enjoy the event,” she said.