UW-Stout's International Night celebrates students, vibrant cultural connections

Menomonie – University of Wisconsin-Stout’s annual International Night invites the community to a cultural expo, where students will share displays of their countries and a cultural show will feature student performances.

The celebration, hosted by the Office of International Education and the International Club, is an opportunity to connect with international students and learn about their countries and cultures.

The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Memorial Student Center Great Hall. It is free and open to the public.

“We are fortunate to have an event like this on our campus and in the community,” said Danielle Clarizio, assistant director of International Student and Scholar Services. “International Night is a special event on our calendar. This event provides an invaluable opportunity for cross-cultural engagement by giving our international student population a space to showcase their cultures and home countries to the Stout community. We hope that this year's event will encourage engagement and conversation.”

International Club President David Tesar, a computer science major from the Czech Republic, will host a table for his country and then will introduce speakers and performers on the Great Hall stage with Amelia Bodo, a plastics engineering major from Winter, Wis.

“International Night is a yearly celebration of all the students coming from all around the world who attend Stout. We are fortunate enough to have many talents of different origins contributing to the campus diversity,” Tesar said. “For me, International Night is the one night a year where I can answer all the questions about where I am from in as great detail as possible. It is a great opportunity to interact with the wider community and share experiences. Cannot wait to see you there.”

OIE is also hosting a presentation on the culture of Tunisia from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the student center Ballroom B. The presenters are studying at UW-Stout as part of the U.S. State Department-sponsored Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Program. The program is administered through the International Research and Exchanges Board.

UW-Stout has 163 international students representing 42 countries this academic year.

Events are in conjunction with International Education Week, Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18.

International Education Week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences.

UW-Stout’s Focus2030 strategic plan has five goals, including inclusive excellence by investing in, and ensuring access to, equitable, diverse and inclusive learning, student living and work environments that reflect the university’s regional and global connections.