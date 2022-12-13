Warren Petryk: Making holiday shopping a little easier this year

Holiday shopping can be a stressful task even for the most seasoned shoppers and planners. This year might be a little harder given the rising inflation coming out of D.C., finding access to reliable internet to place your order and the supply chain issues delaying the delivery of your gift. That is why over the last legislative session, the Legislature passed several proactive measures to address these issues to help relieve the burden for families throughout the state.

First, I as well as you am concerned about the impacts that inflation is having right now on people's lives, which is slowly eroding everyone's purchasing power. This also is very difficult for those who are on fixed incomes. That is why I will continue to make sure Wisconsin has a smart, common-sense budget each year and that we continue to reduce the tax burden in Wisconsin so people's money isn't being sent to Madison in the first place.

In fact, since being elected, I have supported efforts to cut income taxes, which has led to the average family paying 30% less in income taxes today as compared to 2011. Overall, since 2011, the legislature has rejected calls for increased taxes and instead reduced the total amount of taxes in the state by $22 billion.

Also with 70% of Americans shopping online this year, having access to reliable internet is critical. Making sure families and businesses can stay connected to this important resource is important beyond just December. Since chairing the Bipartisan Task Force on Bipartisan Broadband Expansion, I’m proud of the tremendous progress our state has made in expanding broadband access. Since we began in 2014, the state has dedicated more than $2.8 billion toward this important goal.

In addition, I co-authored Senate Bill 365, which was championed by local state representative Rob Summerfield and updates the state Broadband Grant Program to make sure broadband funds are directed to our part of the state where help is needed. It does this by focusing the grants on areas that currently have no access as well as expanding the speed standards to help assure greater bandwidth for our rural families.

Finally, I have been working to address Wisconsin’s constrained supply chain. Since being appointed to the Special Assembly Committee on Trade and Supply Chain, I co-authored legislation to expand the number of licensed truck drivers by providing scholarships to train students. I also authored another bill to promote apprenticeships in supply chains to help students earn while they learn.

Going beyond this holiday season, I will continue to pass common-sense reforms to help out western Wisconsin. This includes crafting a budget that returns more of your money to you while funding our shared priorities. If you have any ideas on what you would like the legislature to focus on, please reach out to me at Rep.Petryk@legis.wisocnsin.gov or call my office at 608-266-0660.