WATCH NOW: Touring the River Valley: Lake Wissota State Park

With a blue, expansive lake at its center, Lake Wissota State Park near Chippewa Falls allows guests to enjoy time both on the land and in the water.

The state park, open year round, is home to a vast amount of opportunities that will entertain people of all ages, including a beach, trails, baseball field and more.

The state park’s centerpiece — Lake Wissota — was created over a century ago, predating the state park around it by multiple decades.

The idea for the man-made lake started in 1914.

“Developers Charles Kelsey and Joseph Brewer, owners of Wisconsin-Minnesota Light and Power Co., began planning a dam across the Chippewa River in 1914, according to ‘Lake Wissota: The Dam Story,’ a recently published book by the Chippewa County Historical Society.’ The developers hired contractor L.G. Arnold to draw maps of the rivers and creeks that would reach the dam and create a lake,” the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram published in 2017.

“When asked about the name of the future lake, the book by volunteer authors Jim Schuh, Donna Bourget and Anne Keller indicates Arnold thought for a moment and quickly said, ‘Wissota,’ a combination of the words Wisconsin and Minnesota.”

In 1917, Lake Wissota was created, according to the Chippewa Herald in 2016. The dam that originally formed the lake no longer stands — as a few wood dams have been destroyed in floods throughout the years — but a dam still stands in its place now and is operated by Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy shares on its website that its Wissota Hydro Generating Station, located at the connection of the Chippewa River to Lake Wissota, was completed in 1918.

According to Xcel, “Wissota hydro represents the labor of some 700 workers who lived in a small town built at the site.”

About the lake, which was created during the flooding of the hydro’s project area, Xcel said, “Lake Wissota itself is the most well-known aspect of Wissota Hydro.”

The generating station is a key part of Xcel’s hydro work, with the company saying it is “the control center for most of our hydro units. With a power production capability of 39.7 megawatts, it’s capable of powering almost 30,000 homes annually.”

Since its creation over a century ago, Lake Wissota has experienced a bit of fame.

The movie “Titanic,” released in 1995, includes a scene where one of the main characters, Jack, explains to his love interest in the film Rose that he was from near Chippewa Falls.

Jack claims that his father and him went ice fishing on Lake Wissota, where he fell through thin ice.

The moment in the movie was not accurate, though, due to the actual Titanic sinking five years before the creation of Lake Wissota.

Decades after the formation of the 6,300-acre lake, in 1961, the Lake Wissota State Park was established.

The park was created when the Wisconsin Legislature enacted the Outdoor Recreation Action Program, according to the 1986 Lake Wissota State Park Conceptual Master Plan.

The plan shares, “The following years (after 1961), as land was acquired, development began. Old farm fences and other evidence of past habitation were eliminated. Abandoned fields were planted with over 40,000 trees. By 1970 acquisition was nearly complete.”

In the following few years, construction and development was completed in the park — including creating the beach, buildings, campgrounds and more.

The park was officially ready for its first full operating season in 1972, according to the master plan.

Today, the park attracts locals and tourists with its activities for all seasons, including biking, swimming, skiing, hunting, kayaking, boating and much more.

Visitors with an interest in camping have the chance at the park to enjoy some privacy, as the camp sites are secluded from each other thanks to towering trees filling the wooded area along the lake.

For people looking to catch a few fish, the park offers free fishing equipment rental through its Tackle Loaner Program.

An accessible fishing pier is also located in the park.

There are plenty of fish species to catch, as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s shared on its website that some of the types in Lake Wissota include walleyes, muskies, bass and sturgeon.

Canoes can also be rented at the park.

There are various trails available for guests looking to enter deeper into the park — including 18 miles of hiking and self-guided nature trails and nine miles of equestrian and biking trails, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

One of the trails, named the Beaver Meadow Nature Trail, even gives guests the chance to take a look at a beaver pond and the nature surrounding it.

The Old Abe State Trail is also available to connect Lake Wissota State Park with the nearby Brunet Island State Park in Cornell, a length of about 19 miles.

While in the park, visitors also have the occasional opportunity to come together enjoy an event.

Next month, on Friday, August 12, Shakespeare in the State Parks is making a stop at Lake Wissota State Park.

While there, the Summit Players Theatre will perform Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” at 7 p.m.

The DNR’s website describes the performance as a “stripped-down, fast-paced” version of the classic comedy.

An educational workshop, recommended for people 8 years old and older, will be held before the performance at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free to any visitor, as long as they have a state park admission pass.

Lake Wissota State Park isn’t just a beloved destination for humans though, as over 200 species of birds make stops at the lake throughout the year, according to the DNR.

Bird watchers can stop by the park’s office to pick up a list of species to help guide them to spot as many as possible during their visit.

Overall, the Chippewa Falls destination is ready to provide visitors opportunities year round — whether the sun is beating down on the lake or the ice of winter has covered it.