WESTconsin Credit Union is pleased to announce the donation of $10,000 to area Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals from the credit union’s October National Cooperative Month and February Chain of Hearts fundraising efforts. The donation will support Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, Minnesota, and CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse in their work to provide state-of-the-art specialty treatments.

WESTconsin Credit Union’s Member Experience team presented the check at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and toured the facility on Monday, March 27. They were able to meet the hospital’s staff and patients, while seeing firsthand the impact WESTconsin employee’s and member’s donations have on the level of care provided.

“The joy of giving is unmatched, and when it's for a cause as noble as supporting children's health, it becomes all the more special,” said Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union chief experience officer. “Visiting a children's hospital and donating may seem like a small act, but it can make a big difference in the lives of the little fighters who are battling illness. Seeing their smiles and knowing that you've helped in some way is a feeling that is truly priceless."

There are more than 170 CMN Hospitals throughout the United States and Canada that all share the same mission — to treat the whole child and provide care regardless of the family's ability to pay. At Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, charitable funds are used for state-of-the-art treatments and vital services for kids with the most complex needs in pediatric medicine. CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System use benevolent funds to meet the individual health care needs of local children and their families through transportation assistance, medical equipment, specialty camps and other patient specific needs.

WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Wabasha and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a membership savings account. Credit unions are financial institutions owned by their account holders, and member funds are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration up to at least $250,000.