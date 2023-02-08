During the month of February, WESTconsin Credit Union will host the Chain of Hearts fundraiser supporting area Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals — Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System.

Members are invited to show their support of CMN Hospitals from Feb. 1-28 by purchasing a small paper heart for a donation of $1 or more or a Wall of Fame paper heart for $25 at their local WESTconsin office. All hearts will be proudly displayed in WESTconsin lobbies. Historically, this campaign has raised nearly $10,000 for CMN Hospitals.

There are more than 170 CMN Hospitals throughout the United States and Canada that all share the same mission — to treat the whole child and provide care regardless of the family’s ability to pay. At Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, Minnesota, charitable funds are used for state-of-the-art treatments and vital services for kids with the most complex needs in pediatric medicine. These funds also help provide care for patients who are uninsured or under-insured, ensuring Gillette will never turn a child away because of a family’s inability to pay for treatment. For more information about Gillette, visit gillettechildrens.org.

CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System is dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children living in the tri-state region regardless of where they receive their health care. Benevolent funds are used to meet the individual health care needs of local children and their families. Supported items include transportation assistance, medical equipment, specialty camps and other patient specific needs. For more information about CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System, visit gundersenhealth.org.

WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Wabasha and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a membership savings account.

Credit unions are financial institutions owned by their account holders, and member funds are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration up to at least $250,000.