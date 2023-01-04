What makes the ice blue?

When cross country skiing on the Red Cedar Trail south of Menomonie you will encounter sandstone bluffs where groundwater is seeping forming blue ice.
I discovered why the ice is blue when in Alaska and saw blue glacier ice. The glacier ice is compact and air is squeezed out from the weight of the ice. Air bubbles scatter all wavelengths of light, making the ice look white. When light hits ice without air bubbles they absorb the long wavelengths of light and scatter the short-waved blue, which we see as blue.
-- Neil Koch retired geohydrologist, Menomonie