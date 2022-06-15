Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association to host Summer Production Tour

The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association (WCA) is excited to partner with the Northern Wisconsin Beef Producers Association (NWBPA) for the 2022 Summer Tour in the Menomonie area on Saturday, June 18.

The goal of the tour aligns with WCA’s mission to promote networking and education among beef producers. The first stop on the tour will be K-Lund Angus Farm near Woodville.

K-Lund is a commercial cow-calf operation with 170 pairs of Angus females. Spring calving occurs from March to April, utilizing a specially designed hoop barn facility. Top-end steer calves are marketed each fall with the lighter steers and heifers being fed out to market locally as freezer beef.

Jim and Roxanne structure their nutrition strategy to support the benefits of fetal programming to maximize growth and production later in life. With limited labor, the operation has focused on low-stress cattle handling and facilities to ensure cattle can be managed by only one or two people.

At this stop, cattlemen will learn practical tips about building facilities and managing cow herds that they can take back to their home operations.

The second stop on the tour is SKOR Cattle Co. located in Clear Lake. Shari and Kyle Overby started this semi confinement cow-calf operation in 2003 combining a passion for raising quality cattle while still working full-time off the farm. The facility was designed to raise topquality genetics with very little pasture and farmland.

Shari employs key learnings from both the beef and dairy industries to maximize breeding, herd health, feed efficiency, and manure management. Today, the 480-acre farm consists of 150 Simmental Angus commercial and registered cows and 240 tillable acres. Calves are born in the early part of the year, utilizing a loafing shed, cameras, and timed feeding to accommodate their work schedule off the farm.

Additionally, the Overby’s grow several forage crops for feed, including “monster corn.” Cattle are fed a total mixed ration (TMR) and grouped according to age and size to maximize efficiency and body score. A fence line concrete bunk with lockups allows for easy handling and sorting.

When the weather permits, cows are grazed on pasture and cropland. At this stop, cattlemen will learn about confinement cow-calf operations and best management practices.

The final stop will be at ALCIVIA – Menomonie Feed Mill. ALCIVIA is a leading, member-owned agricultural and energy cooperative driven by a passion for excellence and a future without boundaries. ALCIVIA serves farm, business, and retail customers in Wisconsin.

