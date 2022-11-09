WisDOT seeking comment on proposed WIS 72 resurfacing project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a proposed resurfacing project in Dunn County on WIS 72 from the Pierce/Dunn County line in the town of Weston to WIS 25 in the town of Dunn.

The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and handout and submit comments to project staff.

Go to https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/wis72dunnco/default.aspx for more information. Comments should be provided by Nov. 18, 2022, by email at james.koenig@dot.wi.gov or mail at Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701, Attn.: Jim Koenig.

The existing asphalt pavement on WIS 72 is showing signs of deterioration. To address this, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is proposing:

Removing 2.25 inches of the existing asphalt pavement and placing 3.25 inches of new asphalt.

Installing centerline rumble strips.

Placing and compacting aggregate on the road shoulder.

Replacing the four wing walls on the Knights Creek Bridge.

Completing culvert maintenance, including adding riprap to the box culvert east of 220th Street and sealing the joints on the box culvert east of 290th Street.

Clearing culverts and ditches.

Replacing guardrail.

Marking the pavement.

Completing restoration work.

During construction, WIS 72 will remain open to traffic, but motorists might encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging or stop signs.

Construction is scheduled for 2026.