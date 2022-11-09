 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WisDOT seeking comment on proposed WIS 72 resurfacing project

  • 0

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a proposed resurfacing project in Dunn County on WIS 72 from the Pierce/Dunn County line in the town of Weston to WIS 25 in the town of Dunn.

The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and handout and submit comments to project staff.

Go to https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/wis72dunnco/default.aspx for more information. Comments should be provided by Nov. 18, 2022, by email at james.koenig@dot.wi.gov or mail at Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701, Attn.: Jim Koenig.

The existing asphalt pavement on WIS 72 is showing signs of deterioration. To address this, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is proposing:

People are also reading…

  • Removing 2.25 inches of the existing asphalt pavement and placing 3.25 inches of new asphalt.
  • Installing centerline rumble strips.
  • Placing and compacting aggregate on the road shoulder.
  • Replacing the four wing walls on the Knights Creek Bridge.
  • Completing culvert maintenance, including adding riprap to the box culvert east of 220th Street and sealing the joints on the box culvert east of 290th Street.
  • Clearing culverts and ditches.
  • Replacing guardrail.
  • Marking the pavement.
  • Completing restoration work.

During construction, WIS 72 will remain open to traffic, but motorists might encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging or stop signs.

Construction is scheduled for 2026.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News