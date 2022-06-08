With abortion access at risk in Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood to distribute new family planning kits

In response to shifting legislation around abortion rights, Planned Parenthood Wisconsin began distributing new family planning kits to patients last week.

The "make a plan" kits include emergency contraceptive, a pregnancy test, condoms and an informational flier on offerings at Planned Parenthood facilities. The organization began distributing the kits to offer additional options to prevent unplanned pregnancy.

The kits are available free of charge to both insured and uninsured patients.

“Having these kits available just gives people another option for taking charge of their health and trying to prevent an unplanned pregnancy,” said Anneliese Wilhelm, a nurse practitioner at the Planned Parenthood facility in La Crosse.

Distributing the new planning kits was a direct response to the drafted Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the legal right to abortion established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, according to Lisa Boyce, a communications advisor with Planned Parenthood.

Wisconsin is one state that could immediately lose access to abortion services if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. Wisconsin also has an abortion ban that predates the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Boyce said Planned Parenthood affiliates in Texas also distributed a similar planning kit in response to the Texas law banning abortion at around six weeks.

Although the La Crosse Planned Parenthood location does not perform abortion services, Wilhelm said she has noticed an increase in patients asking questions about the Roe v Wade ruling and family planning options.

“I think we want to know let them know that no matter the decision, our doors are still going to be open, so we're still going to be here providing care for them,” Wilhelm said. “Even if it's a service we are aren't able to offer, we can help direct them to somewhere where that service is safe and legal.”

Both Boyce and Wilhelm said the main focus for the organization is getting information to people inside and outside of clinics through community partners and student ambassadors.

“We're always trying to present unbiased information for patients so they can make the best decision that they feel like is right for them at this moment in time,” Wilhelm said. “We're just continuing to carry out that excellent care and empowering patients.”

From an organizational standpoint, Planned Parenthood Wisconsin is advocating against legislation that could ban abortion. They are also looking to further develop other ways for patients to access healthcare and contraceptive options, such as through telehealth appointments, Boyce said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.