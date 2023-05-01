The Women’s Giving Circle of Dunn County is now accepting grant applications from area nonprofits seeking support for projects that improve the lives of children and families in the Dunn County area.

Typical award amounts range from $500 to $2,500 each. The 2023 grant deadline is Thursday, June 1. Electronic applications must be submitted to the Community Foundation of Dunn County office by 5 p.m. via the online grant portal form, available at www.wgc.cfdunncounty.org under the “Apply for a Grant” tab.

Established in 2013, the Women's Giving Circle of Dunn County consists of 112 local women, and counting, who have taken an active role to support this community. Together, women learn about emerging community issues, network with other women who share similar and varying passions, and pool charitable dollars in order to direct funding to create a positive impact in Dunn County where it is needed most.

By using membership donations to both grant and grow, the membership has been able to distribute nearly $100,000 in grants over the last nine years, while growing an endowment of over $185,000 held at the Community Foundation of Dunn County. The endowment generates income to support annual grantmaking and ensures that the philanthropic vision of the circle lives forever.

WGC membership is open to any women who share the WGC’s mission of philanthropy. To find out more about the Women’s Giving Circle or about the Community Foundation of Dunn County, please visit www.wgc.cfdunncounty.org or call (715) 232-8019.