WATCH NOW: ‘What I deserved to do’ — Local says transitioning was an easy choice with support of family and friends

Jason Soules came out about five years ago as a transgender person. In that time, he has transitioned and has had a lot of support throughout the process. His family and friends have been with him from Day 1 of the transitioning process.

“I'm one of identical triplets. So I was born out of a set of three girls, and I'm best friends with them,” he said. “There's 10 kids in the family. So I just kind of grew up thinking you're a girl, you’re a girl, I'm a girl and didn't question certain things.”

But Jason said the family has been really supportive and loving throughout his journey — a journey that includes founding Transforming The Valley, an organization that seeks to better the lives of those in the transgender and gender-nonconforming community.

Before starting Transforming The Valley, Jason spent some years at Eau Claire North High School teaching band and advising the gender and sexuality alliance clubs as an out lesbian from the age of 25 to 30.

“When I realized what was going on with me, I quickly came out,” he said. “I was very confident, and it was what I deserved to do. And I just did it.”

Jason said he spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to approach the school before going to his administrators to explain that he was going to transition. He wasn’t sure how to handle coming out as a school teacher, he said.

“I told them what was going on, and we all agreed we wanted to handle it as gracefully as possible so that we got the information to the students and parents and everybody, but we didn't make a big deal out of it,” he said. “They had lawyers look over everything so it was a little bit delayed more than I would like, but nobody had a bad reaction.”

Jason had a positive experience coming out to family, friends and his community, he said. He said he came out publicly in January 2017.

“I came out to my staff, students, the whole world on social media,” he said.

He kept teaching for another year-and-a-half before leaving the job for unrelated reasons.

Since then, he’s become a well-known figure in the transgender community, including through speaking engagements and mentoring as much as possible.

“Because of my teaching background, it just lent itself really well to that,” he said.

Jason said he had top surgery a little over a year ago and has been on hormones for about five years.

“There's no looking back.”

Jason was lucky that his family, friends and workplace were accepting and supportive of his transition. But not everyone is so blessed.

“There is a lot of focus in the LGBTQ community on everything but the T. And so a lot of times, we kind of get put off till the end,” he said.

Jason wanted to make sure that every transgender individual had the support they needed on their journey — regardless of what that might look like or how long it might take.

“I was kind of underwhelmed with some of the support in the area, and really wanting more for people and already connected to a lot of people,” he said. “So I started the organization Transforming The Valley late last summer. We started running support groups right away and trying to develop into some other things that we could do.”

Transforming the Valley is a volunteer organization in the Chippewa Valley that works to improve the quality of life for those in the transgender and gender-nonconforming community (including non-binary, gender fluid, intersex, etc.), as well as their family, friends, and neighbors in the Chippewa Valley. It educates the community, advocates for trans rights and offers supportive services and resources for those in need.

Jason said the organization is growing fast. It offers support meetings weekly and four clothing drives per year, which are run out of String Theory Studio in Chippewa Falls.

“People can come shop for free clothes, jewelry, makeup, that sort of thing,” he said. “So then they don't have to feel so anxious going out there, trying to collect resources. So when people come out, they know where to go.”

Transitioning is expensive. Jason had to buy new clothes and toiletries to match his identity.

“Everything that changed from women's to men’s, all those things cost money,” he said. “Going and getting new clothes for me, from being female to male was cheaper, actually, in a lot of ways, because girl clothes are more expensive. But the hormones, the surgery, the therapy … it's very expensive.”

Jason said he was lucky to have about $5,000 donated to him through fundraisers, which helped pay for transitioning, including his top surgery last year.

“I have very generous friends and family in the area that helped make sure I didn't have to pay to be me,” he said.

Jason said his life has changed for the better thanks to his transition. There's a lot of rewarding moments in his life now, he said. He’s found that the transitioning process has been cathartic and loves helping others learn from his experience. But above all he loves himself.

“I just have a much better understanding of who I am and why I'm here,” he said. “I think that the confidence is totally different — the self-worth, being able to live that means that others can see it and be inspired by it.”