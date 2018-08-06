John W. Benish passed away Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, Wis.
John was born Aug. 13, 1940, to John W. Benish Sr. and Mildred (Berg) Benish in Albertville, Wis.
He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1958 and went to work at American Motors in Kenosha, Wis., for 10 years. He then came back home to begin his dream of milking cows and farming. He retired from farming in 1996. He then went to work for the Eau Claire Press Company until his retirement.
John married Carol Barstad June 5, 1965, and they recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. They had two sons, Anthony “Tony” Benish and William “Billy” Benish.
John loved playing cards, especially his daily game of cribbage with Billy, every morning at breakfast, as well as his Tuesdays at The Grapevine in Colfax. He loved the Brewers, the Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.
John is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Tony, and Billy; his special “adopted” daughter, Maria Barstad Myers (Tim Myers); a brother, Clarence Benish; two sisters, Marian Trent and Irene Lund (friend, Dave Gunderson); brother-in-law, Jim Mense; sister-in-law, Judi Benish Pippenger; and his two cats. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Leonard Benish; two sisters, Loretta Tuschl and Dorothy Tallman; brothers-in-law, Chuck Barstad, Herman Tuschl, Clarence Tuschl and Giles Tallman; sisters-in-law, Ann Barstad Mense, and Donna Seehaver Barstad.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Colfax Lutheran Church in Colfax, with Pastor Les Walck officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in the Village of Colfax, Dunn Cty., Wis.
Memorials are suggested to Colfax Lutheran Church.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.