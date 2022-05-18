Prep Track and Field: Menomonie's Williams wins three Big Rivers Conference championships, Jacobsen earns two victories

Jayden Williams and Isabella Jacobsen were easy to find on Monday afternoon.

The two Menomonie track and field athletes were at the top of the charts in their respective events as Williams won three events and Jacobsen took home two titles as the Mustangs hosted the Big Rivers Conference track and field championships.

The junior Williams was dynamite in the jumps as he won the long jump, triple jump and high jump. Williams finished first in the long jump with a best leap of 23-feet, 7-inches to beat Eau Claire Memorial's Reagan Hub by exactly two feet and shatter the previous meet record of 21-11.5 set by Chippewa Falls' Brian Stegar in 1989. Williams also broke the meet record in the triple jump with his victory, taking first place with a jump of 45-6 feet to edge the previous best mark set in 2018 by River Falls' Jared Creen at 45-4.25. The junior was victorious in the high jump at a height of 6-6 to beat out Hudson's William Coenen (6-3) for the top spot.

Jacobsen ran to victory in the two distance races by taking first place in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. The senior University of Wisconsin signee started the day by winning the 1,600 in five minutes, 3.06 seconds and came close to the meet record time of 5:00.46 set in 2015 by Eau Claire Memorial's Aubry Roberts. Jacobsen came back to roll to a victory in the 3,200 in 10:57.47 to take the top spot by more than a half minute over Hudson's Haley Loewe (11:28.09).

Josh Boyette edged out Mustang teammate David Brown for first place in the boys pole vault while Alexis Anderson won the girls pole vault. Emma Mommsen finished at the top of the standings in the high jump at 5-3 with Kierston Coss third.

Gabe Tronnier had a strong day in the hurdles for the boys team by taking second place in the 110 by .01 seconds to Chippewa Falls' Brayden Warwick and finishing third in the 300 hurdles. Jude Ogden earned a pair of runner-up finishes in the 800 and 1,600. The quartet of Kellan Aure, Brooks Brewer, Parker Schultz and Steele Schafer teamed up to finish second in the 4000 and 800 relays. Max Hildebrandt took second in the discus and was fourth in the shot put. Boyette was also fourth in the long jump and the boys 3,200 relay team of Carter Davis, Ben Hecker, Connor Norby and Ray Ebert also came home fourth.

Madeline Palmer brought home a fourth-place finish individually in the 800 and teamed up with Julia Skorczewski, Brooklyn Hoff and Mommsen to take fourth in the girls 1,600 relay. Emmalee Rockwell finished fifth in the 300 hurdles and the team of Skorczewski, Madison Lehman, Anna Imsande and Hoff was fifth in the 3,200 relay.

The Menomonie boys finished in second place in the final team standings with 132.5 points as New Richmond (145) edged the Mustangs for the top spot. The Hudson girls were first with 147 points with Menomonie sixth at 70.

Menomonie opens the Division 1 postseason with regionals on Monday in Hudson with top advancers moving onto sectionals on Thursday, May 26 in Hudson. The Division 1 state track and field championships take place on June 3-4 in La Crosse.

