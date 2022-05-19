Prep Boys Golf: Menomonie's Anderson ties for 19th at Big Rivers Conference championships

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Menomonie senior Elias Anderson shot an 80 to finish in a three-way tie for 19th place on Thursday afternoon at the Big Rivers Conference boys golf tournament hosted at Lake Hallie Golf Course.

Anderson finished even with Chippewa Falls' Bryer Niblett and Hudson's Nicholas Logan at 10-over for the 18-hole regular season finale. Anderson bogeyed eight holes and one double bogey on the day to lead the Mustangs.

Sophomore Drew Gunderson shot an 85, sophomore Brett Shafer finished with an 89 and junior Sam Dahms carded a 90 to round out the scoring golfers for the Mustangs. As a team Menomonie was eighth with a 344, seven strokes behind Rice Lake for seventh place.

Eau Claire Memorial won the team championship with a 284, finishing 16 strokes better than Hudson atop the team standings. The Old Abes also had two golfers atop the individual scoreboard as junior Parker Etzel shot a 3-under 67 to earn medalist honors and sophomore William Schlitz was second with a 1-over 71.

Menomonie starts the Division 1 postseason with regionals Tuesday at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson. The first four teams and first four individuals not a part of a qualifying team will move on to sectionals on May 31 at Greenwood Hills Country Club in Wausau.

