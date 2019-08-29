CALEDONIA — The number, for the record, is 54.
That is how many consecutive games the Caledonia High School football team has won. No high school team in the country enters this season with a winning streak that long.
Those victories have resulted in four straight MSHSL Class AA state championships, and they have put the Warriors on the national map.
They also won’t help Caledonia beat Red Wing on Friday night or any other team on the schedule, and the players and coaches know that.
Boy, do they know that.
“It’s a pretty big deal for the community,” senior quarterback Noah King said. “It’s something they can take pride in, and so can everyone who played while building it the last four years.
“I think it’s cool, but it doesn’t mean anything for this year’s team.”
King has been around for the entire experience, and the next challenge for he and his teammates is to add as many games as they can to that streak and eventually challenge for another championship.
One aspect of the Warriors’ attack has to be hinged on the effectiveness of Noah King and his younger brother, Eli, a dynamic wide receiver after playing as a quarterback for most of his childhood.
With Noah, a senior, entrenched as the starting quarterback, the sophomore shifted to receiver and should be a bigger factor than he was a year ago.
Noah passed for 1,911 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 429 yards and reaching the end zone nine times.
What improved the most from regular season to postseason was the decisions he made. Noah tossed 10 touchdown passes while being intercepted nine times during the regular season but threw seven TD passes with just two interceptions the rest of the way.
“That is something we want to see get even better this year,” Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said of Noah’s decisions. “Sometimes, it’s better to throw the ball away rather than take a chance, and throwing the ball away in high school football is harder than it looks.
“Noah is also good at running the ball, so that’s another part in those situations.”
Perhaps a more consistent connection with Eli is just what Noah needs.
“He really came on as a receiver at the end of last season,” Noah said of the 6-foot-3 Eli, who had 11 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown during five postseason games. “He hasn’t played the position very long, but I think he gained some confidence.”
He probably gained some more during a strong AAU basketball season. Anyone who follows Eli or anything related to Caledonia probably saw plenty of highlights posted throughout the summer.
“He looks faster, and he’s jumping higher,” Fruechte said. “He goes up and gets the football like he does a rebound, like it’s coming off the rim.
“That’s what we want to see.”
The Warriors are also excited to see some different competition this season. Red Wing isn’t a typical opponent and brings a new challenge as a much bigger school. They will also play at Rochester Lourdes, which is 36-3 with two Class AAA state championships in the last three years, on Sept. 27.
Chatfield figures to be the biggest threat to a Southeast-White Division title, and the Gophers travel to Caledonia for that game on Sept. 20.
