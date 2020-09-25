In 2015 book, Van Orden brags about exposing a man's genitals to two female officers

"'Excuse me,' I said to the two cute girls, approaching them. 'Could I ask you something,'" Van Orden wrote.

"After walking them over to the outside of the lieutenant's location, I whipped the curtain back. 'Have you ever seen anything like this?' I asked. They gasped in horror as they saw the LT in all of his glory. I'm sure they never wanted to have anything do with a man ever again," he said.

After the incident, Van Orden said that the "lesson learned," was that the lieutenant should have listened to him earlier to leave the training sooner and avoid the dangerous poison oak side effects.

Van Orden has often used his experience of being a Navy SEAL for 26 years during his campaign, saying the lessons and leadership he learned make him the right fit for Congress.

In its listing on Amazon.com, the book is described to both educate and entertain, and as "stories of fist fighting, fishing and driving fast cars are all interwoven with the principles of what used to be known as basic manhood, but has now become a lost art."

"These aren't the values I was raised with here in Wisconsin, and it's not how my wife and I raised our two sons to treat others. This is not the behavior of someone who should be representing Wisconsin in Congress," Kind said in his statement.

