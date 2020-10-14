Kind's record prosecuting rape case criticized by opponent in race for Wisconsin's District 3

"Kind said the players' version of the events would cast doubt on the allegations of the woman, a nude dancer at a downtown Minneapolis club," the story reads.

"'I believe that the credibility of the woman who reported the assaults would be insufficient to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that the sexual contact she had with numerous Saints players was not consensual,'" Kind was quoted saying in the same story.

According to the story, which gained national attention at the time, the woman could not account for an hour of the time she spent in the dorm room and made inconsistent statements about consent and the number of sexual partners after the fact, which was juxtaposed with consistent stories from interviews with 30 players.

The woman, who is still unnamed to this day, as are the four players in question, said she met the players at a downtown La Crosse bar and went back to the dorms with them, where she had consensual sex with one player.

Afterwards, she said three other players would not let her leave or even use the bathroom, and sexually assaulted her. She eventually threatened to jump out of a window and escaped.