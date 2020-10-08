 Skip to main content
Klobuchar, Baldwin to visit La Crosse area Friday for Biden campaign stop
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Wisconsin's Sen. Tammy Baldwin will visit the La Crosse area to campaign for presidential nominee Vice President Joe Biden on Friday.

The pair will host a "Joe's in Your Corner" event and farm tour as part of the Biden campaign's "Build Back Better Rural Roadshow."

During the visit, Klobuchar, a former Democratic presidential candidate, and Baldwin will discuss Biden's plan to revitalize rural America, which includes discussing Biden's rural recovery plan, which covers trade, healthcare, climate change, research, broadband, job growth and local food chains.

This will be the first in-person stop in the La Crosse area for the Biden campaign, a key region in the swing state of Wisconsin, though both he and his wife, Jill Biden, have had a virtual presence. 

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has had a stronger physical presence in the area so far, with two visits from Vice President Mike Pence, and a planned stop by the president himself just last week, which was marred by event restrictions, though Trump ultimately tested positive for COVID-19 just two days prior, causing him to cancel most events.

The time and locations of Friday's event with Klobuchar and Baldwin were still not immediately available.

To follow coverage of this story visit LaCrosseTribune.com.

