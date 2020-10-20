La Crosse GOP says Facebook is interfering with election by blocking posts over misinformation

The La Crosse County Republican Party said that Facebook is interfering in the upcoming election and restricting free speech after a number of its ads and posts were removed for repeated sharing of false information.

"These actions which restrict free speech strike at the heart of our Democracy. Facebook is interfering in our elections and that cannot be tolerated," the party said in a statement to media Tuesday.

Through screenshots provided by the local GOP group, several of the group's Facebook ads and posts have been removed from its page, and the page has been put on a "page restriction," showing its content to fewer people, because of "repeated sharing of false news."

The group said that the Republican Facebook page for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District has also been banned from advertising.

"The posts that Facebook has objected to as false are certainly arguable," the party said in its email.

The La Crosse County Republican Party shared a story on its Facebook page titled "CDC Study Finds Overwhelming Majority of People Getting Coronavirus Wore Masks," which Facebook removed as false information.