La Crosse Mayor asks Trump to reconsider Saturday rally as COVID-19 cases spike

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat is calling for President Donald Trump to reconsider his plans to host a rally in La Crosse on Saturday, as the area and state experience a surge of COVID-19 cases.
The president is scheduled for back-to-back rallies in La Crosse and Green Bay on Saturday, and both Kabat and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich are urging the campaign to change plans.
In a story published Thursday by Bloomberg, the Democratic mayors called on Trump to either cancel or postpone the rallies, fearful they will become superspreader events, as both cities have been hotspots for the virus in recent weeks.
"This will cause further spread of COVID-19, increased cases and potentially increased hospitalizations in our community — which is the absolute last thing we need right now," Kabat told Bloomberg.
Kabat did not immediately respond to the Tribune for comment.
In recent weeks, Wisconsin has seen massive spread of COVID-19. Both the Green Bay and La Crosse regions have been listed as some of the worst metro regions in the country by the New York Times.
In its newest report on Thursday, La Crosse was listed as the 11th and Green Bay the third worst metro outbreaks in the U.S., with several other Wisconsin cities joining them on the list.
Wednesday was filled with grim COVID-19 reports from around the state, as hospitals in Green Bay and the Fox Valley area are feeling overwhelmed, some of them nearing capacity, and the state reporting its largest amount of deaths in a single day.
In La Crosse County, a fifth death from the virus was reported Wednesday, and nearly 22% of tests reported in the last week came back positive. There is currently 1,119 active cases in the county.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Tribune for comment.
