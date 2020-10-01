La Crosse Mayor asks Trump to reconsider Saturday rally as COVID-19 cases spike

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat is calling for President Donald Trump to reconsider his plans to host a rally in La Crosse on Saturday, as the area and state experience a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The president is scheduled for back-to-back rallies in La Crosse and Green Bay on Saturday, and both Kabat and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich are urging the campaign to change plans.

In a story published Thursday by Bloomberg, the Democratic mayors called on Trump to either cancel or postpone the rallies, fearful they will become superspreader events, as both cities have been hotspots for the virus in recent weeks.

"This will cause further spread of COVID-19, increased cases and potentially increased hospitalizations in our community — which is the absolute last thing we need right now," Kabat told Bloomberg.

Kabat did not immediately respond to the Tribune for comment.

In recent weeks, Wisconsin has seen massive spread of COVID-19. Both the Green Bay and La Crosse regions have been listed as some of the worst metro regions in the country by the New York Times.