Lake Hallie adds a new police officer by eliminating vacant part-time jobs

Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon said it has been a challenge to find, train and retain part-time officers.

His department had 10 full-time officers, and they were budgeted for six part-time officers. However, he only has two part-timers, and both of them have other full-time jobs and aren’t interested in becoming full-time officers. Because so few people are entering law enforcement, anyone they hired to be a part timer was leaving quickly because a full-time job opened in a different municipality.

“It is just difficult to rely on them; they do what they can with their schedule,” Orgon said.

Orgon explained this challenge to the Lake Hallie Village Board on Tuesday. He pitched a plan to hire an 11th full-time officer, using overtime dollars and money earmarked for part-time officers to pay for the position.

“It’s a better use of resources,” Orgon said. “I think it will be beneficial for the village.”

The village board liked his idea, approving the measure on a 4-1 vote.

“We are taking more calls this year than last year,” Orgon said Wednesday. “And we’ve had officers on medical leave. I was able to move some of the money around the part-time budget.”

With the approval Tuesday, the department now has funding for 11 full-time officers and just two part-time officers, instead of six.

Village Board member Pete Lehmann voted for the change, saying Orgon’s plan made sense.

“The work environment is changing, with the number of people entering law enforcement,” Lehmann said. “It has been more difficult to hire people. Full-timers are constantly filling (part-time) shifts, and that’s not practical moving forward. Hopefully, it will create a positive experience for our work environment.”

In November 2016, Lake Hallie voters approved an $85,000 referendum to indefinitely fund another full-time officer, creating a detective position. The measure passed narrowly with 1,679 supporting it, while 1,609 voted against it.

Because of levy limits, the village had to ask voters via referendum to add staff. The statewide levy limits remain in place, so Orgon knew the only way he could add staff was by cutting the part-time budget.

Orgon noted the village continues to expand, with more residents moving in each year. The Valley Sports Academy just opened, which will bring more visitors to the village, and more businesses are planning construction projects.

He hopes to fill the vacant position quickly.

“We had a couple of openings. The Police Commission ranked the applicants,” Orgon said. “We’ve already gone through the hiring process, anticipating this. So, it worked out very well. Hopefully, by the end of the month, we’ll have the position up and running.”

Kita remains healthy, on duty

The Lake Hallie Police Department got the first K-9 unit in Chippewa County in 2015 when they obtained their German Shepherd, Kita. She was 2 years old at the time.

However, Kita is now 9 years old, and is approaching retirement age.

Orgon said Kita remains healthy and active; she recently helped the Chippewa Falls Police Department and other agencies in the Lily Peters investigation. Orgon said Deputy Dan Sokup, who is Kita’s handler, anticipates she will remain on duty for awhile, but Orgon said he will eventually have to start preparing for obtaining a replacement.