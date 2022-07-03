Newborne Village Renaissance Fair revamps fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls

Master Tick Tock, otherwise known as Executive Director Mark Lakowske, oversees the Newborne Village Renaissance Fair in Chippewa Falls.

It’s been a labor of love to get the fair running this year. The space where it is held off of 50th Avenue was once home to another annual renaissance fair that shuttered about a decade ago.

“This is a brand new festival, a brand new company,” he said. “There have been other shows on these grounds but we’re the first in about ten years or more.”

The work that went into prepping the space which sat dormant all those years was taxing. Lakowske said in the months leading up to the opening there have been lots of sleepless nights.

“It was literally like an archaeological dig. We were digging up cobblestones, we were removing trees and replanting them elsewhere, we were planting things, cleaning up the grounds,” he said. “You name it, we basically touched every area of this place and re-did it in some way.”

But the response has been amazing, he said. People are coming out, enjoying themselves and attendance is doubling each weekend. The fair also employs over 100 performers and more than 50 vendors have set up shop which is good in a trying economy. About 95% of the items for sale at the fair are handmade too.

“It’s an amazing time. Fun for everyone, children of all ages — young and old,” he said. “We have a stage hypnosis show, the unicorns have arrived and her majesty the Queen is here. We have a little bit of everything for everyone.”

Lakowske said families should look forward to a day of interaction, fun, food and shopping.

“Just come have fun and play again,” he said. “Check your troubles at the door.”

Erika Nordmeyer and Victor Volney traveled to the fair from Minnesota. They spend a lot of time traveling to renaissance fairs, they said.

“We actually have a Facebook group — Midwest Festival Companions — for like-minded people up here in the Midwest,” Nordmeyer said. “We literally just go from fair to fair celebrating. It’s really great. Anybody is welcome to join us.”

Nordmeyer and Volney said they were impressed with Newborne Village. It’s new so they weren’t sure what to expect.

“It’s actually really wonderful,” Nordmeyer said. “Considering that they just opened it’s so good. I really love to dress up and see, like, all the vendors and cool things that people make. It’s my big inspiration here.”

Volney said he has been going to renaissance fairs for most of his life and hopes to keep doing so.

“In Minnesota my mother and father took me when I was a very young kid and I’ve been going almost every year of my life now,” he said.

He too enjoys the artisans and craftsmen at these types of events.

“There’s great skill and talent showcased out here with the vendors,” he said. “I latch on to that and obviously seeing people dressed up always influenced me and inspired me as a kid. I tailored my life to be like, I’m going to dress up and go to these.”

The two agree that the main point of this lifestyle is to not just dress up but meet new people, connect and travel the country. They travel as far as Kansas City, Colorado and Texas for some fairs.

“It just brings folks together, so much closer together,” Volney said.

