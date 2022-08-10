Barn fire kills 30 goats in Town of Cleveland

Chippewa County officials report that a fire killed about 30 goats in a barn in the Town of Cleveland on Monday. Forty firefighters from several districts responded to the blaze.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 Monday morning.

Fire crews arrived to find the barn structure fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to a nearby shed as well.

Authorities say that the fire was under control by 2:30 a.m. and totally extinguished by 4:30 a.m.

Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding said it’s possible a lightning strike caused the fire.

No injuries to humans were reported.

The barn is considered a total loss.