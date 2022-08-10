 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barn fire kills 30 goats in Town of Cleveland

  • 0

Chippewa County officials report that a fire killed about 30 goats in a barn in the Town of Cleveland on Monday. Forty firefighters from several districts responded to the blaze.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 Monday morning.

Fire crews arrived to find the barn structure fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to a nearby shed as well.

Authorities say that the fire was under control by 2:30 a.m. and totally extinguished by 4:30 a.m.

Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding said it’s possible a lightning strike caused the fire.

No injuries to humans were reported. 

The barn is considered a total loss.

News Reporter

I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.

