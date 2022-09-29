Boy, 4, killed in farm accident in Dunn County

A 4-year-old boy struck by a skid steer on a farm in the Town of Peru, Dunn County, was killed, the county sheriff said today.
On Wednesday at about 8:10 pm, the Dunn County Communication Center received a call reporting the accident.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office along with Dunn County First Responders, The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Durand Fire and Durand ambulance all responded to the scene. Life Link helicopter also responded.
The responding units provided medical care but the 4 year old succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. He was pronounced deceased by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Preliminary investigation shows that the skid steer was being operated by an adult family member when the child was struck and run over by the machine, the Dunn County Sheriff reported.
Margaret “Marge” Hebbring, a 73-year-old resident of Chippewa Falls, is a member of the Ojibwe tribe in northwestern Wisconsin. Ojibwe and Chippewa are versions of the same word, pronounced differently because of English and French accents.
Hebbring is also a descendent of Michel Cadotte and (Madeline) Equaysayway Cadotte. Madeline Island was named in honor of (Madeline) Equaysayway upon her marriage to European fur trader Michel. These families built the first trading post on the Yellow River near modern day Cadott, WI.
Hebbring hopes to keep the tribal, family and state history alive through stories, historical records and outreach work.
Dale Kortesmaki is a 54-years-old Chippewa Falls resident who lives in a tiny house behind Landmark Christian Church. The church hosts a couple of tiny houses for the housing insecure.
Hope Village is a non-profit 501C3 providing temporary tiny housing for the homeless in Chippewa County. Its mission is to provide short-term and longer-term housing alternatives, and service to people experiencing homelessness.
State Rep. Summerfield, R-Bloomer, is chairman of the Assembly’s Science, Technology and Broadband Committee. He attended a groundbreaking ceremony Monday in rurral Fall Creek, where Spectrum officials discussed their broadband expansion across Chippewa, Eau Claire and Dunn counties.