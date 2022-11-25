Boys & Girls Club expands services in Menomonie

MENOMONIE — Nearly $4 million into their $7.9 million #BetterThanEver capital expansion campaign, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley have reached a key goal in Menomonie.

The Menomonie Boys & Girls Club launched its new Menomonie Middle School after-school program on Nov. 14. The expanded service joins the elementary program at River Heights Elementary School, a news release announced.

The expansion in Menomonie is only one of several goals as part of the #BetterThanEver campaign, which aims to provide additional programming and services in the Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie communities.

According to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley website, the campaign also aims to cover the cost of starting a new club in Altoona and offer after-school services for Grades 2-5 at Altoona Intermediate School.

The campaign in Chippewa Falls aims to cover the cost of relocating the Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club, renovating and updating the new club and increasing the ability to serve 100 kids daily.

Additional funds will be allocated in Eau Claire for the creation of an engaging Teen Center. The funds will also enhance workforce development program options, enhance the club’s front entrance for safety, add additional safety measures throughout the building and increase the ability to serve an additional 50 kids daily.

“In communities where there is a club, kids are less likely to be involved in criminal activity,” the website states. “A dollar invested has at least a $10 return as kids are more likely to graduate, go on to school or graduate, get a job and contribute to society. And are less likely to get involved with the law, go to jail, or be involved in the human services system.”

Community support, including from board members such as UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank, donors and the student workers, helped make the expansion possible, said CEO Ann Kaiser in a UW-Stout news release.

“The Menomonie community is very supportive of the Boys & Girls Clubs,” Kaiser said. “They see the need for club youth development programs, they understand the value of providing enriching experiences during out-of-school time and they know how it adds to the quality of life.”

Mentor relationships formed at the club, such as with UW-Stout student employees like Lyam Steele of Eau Claire, Jazmine Williams of Roscoe, Ill., and Pa Chie Vang of Menomonie, “help kids feel confident, build their self-esteem and help them to build perseverance and resiliency as adults,” she added.

Steele, a criminal justice and rehabilitation student at UW-Stout, is a youth development specialist at the Menomonie club, which is about a mile from campus.

His duties include helping students with homework, facilitating and supporting program activities, and supervising children, the university stated.

“The experience is great to have as I will most likely be working with kids in my future job as a police officer or sheriff’s deputy. This is also a great way to give back. As a kid I went to the Boys & Girls Club,” Steele said in the university news release.

Williams, an arts administration and entrepreneurship student, is a teen specialist at the club.

Along with helping plan programs and supervise children, she supports efforts to create an equitable, diverse and inclusive environment at the club.

“I think the program is important because it gives parents more time to work and do outside activities yet engages their youth in doing activities that grow and shape them into who they will one day become,” Williams said.

Vang, a human development and family studies student, is also a youth development specialist. According to the university, she enjoys building positive relationships and helping nurture their development through the Boys & Girls Club programming.

“It has given me an opportunity to implement what I’ve learned through my courses about development in children — the emerging adulthood phases,” Vang told the university. “It has been so important to meet them all where they are at in their development and help them either build new skills or enhance their already learned skills so that they can find different ways to problem-solve or try new things.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Menomonie’s middle school program has received a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, the university stated, renewable for up to five years. As a result, membership and program fees are waived for children.

To learn more about the #BetterThanEver campaign and programming offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, visit cvclubs.org.