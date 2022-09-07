Chippewa County Crime Stoppers receives donation from bank

Chippewa County Crime Stoppers has announced it has received a donation of $1,500 from the Citizens State Bank, Cadott. These funds will be used to support start-up operations for the newly formed Chippewa County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a Nationwide program which has been very effective in Wisconsin communities. The program provides the efforts of the public, law enforcement and the media in a coordinated effort to fight crime. Crime Stoppers programs provide anonymity to those reporting and rewards for helping solve crimes, which helps assure Chippewa County remains a safe, enjoyable place to live, work and recreate.

According to Scott Sullivan, Chippewa County Crime Stoppers president, “The community support for Chippewa County Crime Stoppers has been amazing. It takes an entire community and businesses such as Citizens State Bank to make Chippewa County a safe enjoyable place to live and work.”