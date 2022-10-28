 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chippewa County law enforcement will step up seatbelt enforcement

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office will step up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through September 2023.

The Sheriff’s Office will work with the Chippewa Falls police department, Cadott police department, Cornell police department and Stanley police department to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety that will cover the expense of the extra patrol efforts.

“Our goal as Law Enforcement is ZERO in Wisconsin when it comes to traffic Fatalities,” says Sheriff James Kowalczyk. “Lack of Seatbelt use is one of the primary factors contributing to fatalities in traffic crashes. It is far more likely you will be injured in a crash if you are not wearing your seatbelt. It’s really pretty easy - buckle up, don’t drive above the speed limit, be attentive and don’t drive if you are impaired.” With the increase of Traffic during the upcoming Holiday season it is critical that you leave yourself enough time to travel safely.

Patrols will be out October 28 and November 1. Additional patrols will be announced for the month of November at a later date.

For further information, please contact LT. Mark Bauman of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, (715) 726-7826 or mbauman@co.chippewa.wi.us.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

Teen drivers are one of the highest-risk groups on the road. Young drivers are more likely to make mistakes from inexperience, get distracted by devices or other passengers, or engage in risky behaviors like speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, or drinking and driving.
