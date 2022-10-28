Chippewa County law enforcement will step up seatbelt enforcement

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office will step up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through September 2023.
The Sheriff’s Office will work with the Chippewa Falls police department, Cadott police department, Cornell police department and Stanley police department to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety that will cover the expense of the extra patrol efforts.
“Our goal as Law Enforcement is ZERO in Wisconsin when it comes to traffic Fatalities,” says Sheriff James Kowalczyk. “Lack of Seatbelt use is one of the primary factors contributing to fatalities in traffic crashes. It is far more likely you will be injured in a crash if you are not wearing your seatbelt. It’s really pretty easy - buckle up, don’t drive above the speed limit, be attentive and don’t drive if you are impaired.” With the increase of Traffic during the upcoming Holiday season it is critical that you leave yourself enough time to travel safely.
‘Poised’, ‘personal’, ‘human’, ‘lovely’ and ‘relatable’ — those are the terms that listeners used to describe Monica Lewinsky after she spoke to about 2,000 people on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.
Chippewa Falls students are learning about ways to combine civic engagement, classroom learning, independent study, and drone technology into initiatives that serve local schools. Their goal is to use drones to identify ways to save energy at the middle school and high school in Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa County Clerk of Court is an elected position with a four-year term. Incumbent Karen Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001. She is facing Republican challenger Nate Liedl, who ran against her in 2018 as well.
On Thursday, staff and parents of students at Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District received a letter from Jeffrey Holmes, Superintendent about active shooter swatting calls taking place at multiple school districts across the state. Swatting calls are hoax reports of threats made to police which insight panic.
Police say similar types of false threats have occurred at multiple schools across the state Thursday. These threats included 911 calls to police across the state claiming that schools had an active shooter.
Each year, Chippewa Valley Technical College offers free services to veterans during the Give Vets a Smile one-day event. This year, the College welcomes veterans to campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to receive these free services such as dental screenings and haircuts.